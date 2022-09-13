ACC Power Rankings: Week 2

It was a wild week 2 in college football, but the ACC didn’t fall victim to huge upsets like other conferences did. What we’ve seen through 2 weeks of college football is there may be more parity than in previous years, and any given Saturday anything can happen. There are some teams in the ACC who haven’t played up to expectations, but there is still plenty of time to right the ship.

Here are the Week 2 power rankings.

1. Clemson (2-0) - DJ U went for 231 yards and 2 TDs as Clemson would knock off Furman 35-12. Next Game LA Tech

2. Miami (2-0) - The Canes were very sluggish for about 27 minutes of game play, but finished the game on a 27-0 run. Henry Parrish ran for 109 yards in a 30-7 victory. Next Game @ Texas A&M

3. North Carolina St (2-0) - Devin Leary heated up with 4 TD passes in an easy 55-3 win over Charleston Southern . Next Game Texas Tech

4. Florida St (2-0) - Florida St had a bye after a good 2-0 start, the 1st for the Noles since 2016. Next Game @ Louisville

5. Wake Forest (2-0) some of the best news in all of college football was Sam Hartman returning to football. It wasn’t good news for Vanderbilt, as Hartman went for 4 TDs in a 45-25 win. Next Game Liberty

6. North Carolina (3-0) - The Tar Heels once again survived the Sun Belt as they squeezed by Georgia St 35-28. They should feel fortunate to still be undefeated. Next Game Notre Dame

7. Pittsburgh (1-1) - Pitt lost a tough one in OT to Tennessee 34-27. Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game which stunted the Panthers offense. Next Game Western Michigan

8. Syracuse (2-0) - Garrett Shrader threw for 3 TDs and ran for 2 more as the Orange dominated UCONN 48-14. Next Game Purdue

9. Duke (2-0) - The Blue Devils look like a completely different team than last year. They picked up win 2 31-23 over Northwestern. Next Game North Carolina A&T

10. Louisville (1-1) - The Cardinals went on the road and shut down UCF 20-14. Malik Cunningham’s 43 yard run put them ahead for good. Next Game FSU

11. Virginia Tech (1-1) - It was a much needed bounce back for the Hokies as their defense shut down Boston College 27-10. Next Game Wofford

12. Virginia (1-1) - What has happened to the Cavaliers offense? One of the most potent groups in 2021, was held to 3 points in an upset loss to Illinois. Next Game Old Dominion

13. Georgia Tech (1-1) - The Jackets were down 14-7 in the 1st quarter but would rally to roll 35-17 over Western Carolina. Next Game Ole Miss

14. Boston College (0-2) - What happened to their offense part 2. The Eagles were supposed to be explosive but so far they’ve been a dud through 2 games. Next Game Maine

Go Canes