How to watch Miami vs. Texas A&M in Week 3

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes take to the road for the first time in the 2022 season. And this trip is to a hostile environment in the heart of SEC country for one of the biggest games on the schedule this year: a trip to College Station to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

Kickoff time: 9:00pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Texas A&M -7.5, Over/Under 49 /// as of 10am Wednesday: Texas A&M -5, Over/Under 45

This marks the first of what figure to be very few times this season that Miami is an underdog heading into the game. DraftKings Sportsbook has Texas A&M as a slight favorite in the game, and the line has actually moved Miami’s way a bit after the Aggies lost to Appalachian State at home last weekend.

Miami is looking for an early signature win in the Cristobal era, and this trip to College Station could be that very thing. All eyes will be on the game, with the primetime placement and national TV broadcast. I can’t wait to see what happens.

Go Canes

