Where Are They Now? Preview of 2022 ProCanes

Week One was a bit lackluster for the ProCanes contingent until the Monday night game when Seahawks looked more like SeaCanes on special teams and defense as Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, and Michael Jackson Sr. all had highlights throughout the game.

That being said, there are many ProCanes on roster this season, as depicted below in what can be considered a guide as to “where they are now.”

Your 2021 AP All-Pro Kick Returner



Braxton Berrios pic.twitter.com/f5IJDYasju — (@NYJets_Media) January 14, 2022

THE STARTERS:

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2021 PFF Grade - 2021 GP/GS)

WR | Braxton Berrios | New York Jets | (2018, 6th round, 210th overall) (74.0 - 16/1) 65 receptions for 431 yards (career high) and 2 TDs, 7 rushes for 40 yards, and 2 TDs, 30.4 yards/kick return, 1 TD, 13.4 yards/punt return (First Team All-Pro Punt Returner)

LB | Denzel Perryman | Las Vegas Raiders | (2015, 2nd round, 48th overall) | (61.5 - 15/15) 154 tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF, 5 TFL, 3 QBHits (Pro Bowl)

DE | Gregory Rousseau | Buffalo Bills | (2021, 1st round, 30th overall) | Rookie (70.2 - 19/19) 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 8 TFL, 10 QBHits

DE | Calais Campbell | Baltimore Ravens | (2008, 2nd round, 50th overall) | (80.8 - 15/14) 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 QBHits

WR | K.J. Osborn | Minnesota Vikings | (2020, 6th round, 212th overall) | (64.8 - 17/9) 50 receptions for 655 yards and 7 TDs (Career Highs)

DE | Jaelan Phillips | Miami Dolphins | (2021, 1st round, 18th overall) | Rookie (53.7 - 17/5) 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FR, 9 TFL, 16 QBHits

TE | David Njoku | Cleveland Browns | (2017, 1st round, 29th overall) | (70.9 - 16/11) 36 receptions for 475 yards and 4 TDs

FS | Rayshawn Jenkins | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2017, 4th round, 113th overall) | (57.0 - 14/14) 73 tackles, 3 PD

P | Pat O’Donnell | Green Bay Packers | (2014, 6th round, 191st overall) | (57.0 - 17/17) 62 punts, 72-yard long, 46.2 Y/P

RB | DeeJay Dallas | Seattle Seahawks | (2020, 4th round, 144th overall) | (62.6 - 17/0) 33 rushes for 138 yards (career high) and 2 TDs; 21 receptions for 133 yards (career highs)

RB | Travis Homer | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 6th round, 204th overall) | (65.7 - 14/0) 21 rushes for 177 yards and 1 TD (career highs); 8 receptions for 31 yards

SS | Jaquan Johnson | Buffalo Bills | (2019, 6th round, 181st overall) | (68.9 - 17/1) 14 tackles, 1 INT, 271 ST snaps (Career Highs)

OG | Jon Feliciano | New York Giants| (2015, 4th round, 128th overall) | (56.7 - 9/6) 447 Offensive Snaps, 0 Sacks Allowed

Feels like a major missed opportunity that the Seahawks have a DB named Michael Jackson and he chooses to wear two gloves pic.twitter.com/w5iQxe331X — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 13, 2022

THE ROLE PLAYERS:

CB | Mike Jackson Sr. | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 5th round, 158th overall) | (84.4 - 2/0) 2 tackles, 25 Defensive Snaps (Career Highs)

TE | Brevin Jordan | Houston Texans | (2021, 5th round, 147th overall) | Rookie (66.6 - 9/9) 20 receptions for 178 yards and 3 TDs

LB | Shaquille Quarterman | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2020, 4th round, 140th overall) | (62.9 - 17/0) 30 tackles, 1 TFL (career highs)

DE | Jonathan Garvin | Green Bay Packers | (2020, 7th round, 242nd overall) | (59.6 - 16/1) 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 QBHits

CB | Dee Delaney | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (2018, UDFA) | (54.9 - 15/2) 17 tackles, 2 PD, 1 INT (Career High)

S | Deon Bush | Kansas City Chiefs | (2016, 4th round, 124th overall) | (68.1 - 14/4) 2 INTs, 5 PDs, 40 tackles (career highs)

DE | Al-Quadin Muhammad | Chicago Bears | (2017, 6th round, 196th overall) | (65.5 - 17/17) 48 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 13 QBHits (career highs)

CB | Artie Burns | Seattle Seahawks | (2016, 1st round, 25th overall) (79.5 - 11/6) 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 PD

WR | Phillip Dorsett | Houston Texans | (2015, 1st round, 29th overall) | (62.9 - 6/0) 7 receptions for 110 yards

DE | Jonathan Ford | Green Bay Packers | (2022, 7th round, 234th overall)

Brevin Jordan o19.5 Rec Yards -122 FD



Year #2 with Davis Mills, AVG 22.8 YPG, seeing 3+ targets in 6/8 games.



Colts allowed 3rd most TE rec last season, no Leonard either. Proj negative game script, should be passing. Limited comp, Brown 23 rec in 12 G’s.



Sprinkle TD +450 pic.twitter.com/uEbMLH0Qsl — Monotone Football (@MonotoneFootbal) September 10, 2022

FRINGE ROSTER/PRACTICE SQUAD:

DE | Quincy Roche | New York Giants | (2021, 6th round, 216th overall) | Rookie (59.6 - 14/3) 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 5 TFL, 5 QBHits

RB | Duke Johnson | Buffalo Bills | (2015, 3rd round, 77th overall) (72.1 - 5/2) 71 rushes for 330 yards and 3 TD; 4 receptions for 41 yards

OL | KC McDermott | New York Giants| (2018 UDFA) | (66.5 - 9/1) 46 Offensive Snaps

OL | Danny Isidora | Arizona Cardinals| (2017, 5th round, 180th overall) | (65.3 - 6/0) 13 Offensive Snaps

WR | Mike Harley Jr. | Cleveland Browns | (2022 UDFA) | Practice Squad

CB | Corn Elder | Washington Commanders | (2017, 5th round, 152nd overall) | (63.4 - 5/0) 5 tackles

Mike Harley has had a great camp. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ohul2EVYPX — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 15, 2022

LOOKING FOR WORK/RETIRED (includes latest team or 2021 roster):

This does not include a number of recent Canes that went undrafted in the 2022 draft such as Bubba Bolden, D’Eriq King, and Charleston Rambo, who remain free agents.

OL | Ereck Flowers | Washington Commander | (2015, 1st round, 9th overall) | (72.0 - 16/16) 1061 Offensive Snaps, 6 Sacks Allowed

C | Brandon Linder | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2014, 3rd round, 93rd overall) | (62.9 - 9/9) 552 Offensive Snaps (92%), 2 Sacks Allowed: RETIRED

TE | Jimmy Graham | Chicago Bears | (2010, 3rd round, 95th overall) | (69.7 - 15/6) 23 receptions for 167 yards and 3 TDs

K | Michael Badgley | Indianapolis Colts | (2018, UDFA) | (60.7 - 13/13) 18/22 FGs (85.7%) (46-yard long), 40/41 XPs (97.6%)

DE | Joe Jackson | Cleveland Browns/Kansas City Chiefs | (2019, 5th round, 165th overall) | (58.5 - 12/0) 16 tackles, 3 QBHits (career highs)

TE | Christopher Herndon IV | Minnesota Vikings | (2018, 4th round, 107th overall) | (52.6 - 16/5) 4 receptions for 40 yards, 1 TD

WR | Travis Benjamin | San Francisco 49ers | (2012, 4th round, 100th overall) | (45.1 - 10/0) 3 punt returns for 47 yards (15.7 average), 2 kick returns for 24 yards (12 average)

SS | Adrian Colbert | Tennessee Titans | (2017, 7th round 229th overall) | (44.2 - 6/3) 16 tackles, 161 Defensive Snaps

LB | Trent Harris | New York Giants | (2018 UDFA) | (61.0 - 4/0) 7 tackles

FS | Sheldrick Redwine | Miami Dolphins | (2019, 4th round, 119th overall) | (27.2 - 2/0) 6 tackles

K | Jose Borregales | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (2021, UDFA) | Rookie | None

S | Jamal Carter | Tennessee Titans | (2017 UDFA) | (N/A - 1/0) 13 Special Teams Snaps

WR | Allen Hurns | Miami Dolphins | (2014, UDFA) | Injured Reserve

DE | Olivier Vernon | Free Agent | (2012, 3rd round, 72nd overall) | Injured

RB | Lamar Miller | Free Agent | (2012, 4th round, 97th overall) | None: Miller worked out with Miami in December but remained a free agent

DT | RJ McIntosh | Green Bay Packers | (2018, 5th round, 139th overall) | Practice Squad (Not yet re-signed)

OL | Tyler Gauthier | Free Agent | Released from Washington Practice Squad

OL | Tyree St. Louis | Free Agent

DT | Allen Bailey | Free Agent

FORMER CANES (Transfers):

RB | Gus Edwards | Baltimore Ravens | (2018 UDFA, Transferred to Rutgers) | Injured Reserve:

WR | Lawrence Cager | New York Jets | (2020 UDFA, Transferred to Georgia) | Practice Squad: Switched to Tight End this offseason