Week 3 College Football Lines and Picks

Sigh. After a 3-4-1 Week 2, my record for the year sits at 7-8-1. Disappointing start, but we’re just a half game below the Mendoza line and looking to move up. As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook.

And now, on with the picks...

OKLAHOMA (-11) at Nebraska. Does this one need to be explained? Nebraska just lost at home to Georgia Southern, and OU is on a different planet than the Eagles. The only thing that makes you wonder is if the Cornhuskers will rally after the firing of Scott Frost, but even if they do, they likely don’t have enough in the tank to hang with OU for four quarters. Sooners laying the points.

Georgia at South Carolina; UNDER 55. I’m not a huge fan of unders, but if you give me a defense as good as Georgia’s against a team as overmatched as the Gamecocks? Yeah, this one’s not gonna reach that total.

PENN STATE (-3) at Auburn. The Tigers’ early season performance has been less than stellar, needing a late stop to fend off San Jose State at home last week. Penn State is going to grind their way to an ugly single-digit win, but still cover this line.

VANDERBILT (+2.5) at Northern Illinois. It might be worth buying the half point here to avoid getting hooked, but I still like this line because the Dores have been tested this year so far - both on travel (hello, Hawaii) and on the field against a good Wake Forest team. I think they’ll win outright, so getting 2.5-3 points is perfectly fine with me.

TOLEDO (+32) at Ohio State. The Buckeye offense hasn’t found itself yet, and although it could this week, I think Toledo has enough on offense to keep this within this very high point total. I mean, 52-21 is still a cover, and I like the chances of it being closer.

MIAMI (+6) at Texas A&M. I called for a UM win this week, and I’m sticking with it. The line has inflated a bit over the last day or so, so I’ll happily take advantage and take the full six points here.

Fresno State at USC (-12.5). I’m starting to buy into what the Trojans are doing. No, Stanford is no world beater (although they’re better than last year), but USC looked downright scary offensively to start this season, and I’ll take that trend continuing against a solid Fresno State team that’s not quite up to par with the Trojans on both sides of the ball.

California at Notre Dame; OVER 40. 40 is a very, very low number in today’s football world (Iowa excluded), and while these teams have struggled offensively (the Bears edged UNLV 20-14 at home last weekend; we know what happened to the Irish), I think they’re both capable of eclipsing this mark. Close game, not sure who wins, but I think they find a way to get over.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.