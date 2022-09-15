ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 3

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

Welcome to the ACC/SEC Pick’em League. Follow along as I pick winners and return to my rightful spot as Pick’em Champion!! https://t.co/4ehKtSN1a2 pic.twitter.com/6zS5tftWaQ — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 1, 2022

Enough preamble, let’s recap Week 2 and make some picks for Week 3.

Week 2 Recap

Entering the week, I had 25 points. There were 24 points on the table in Week 2. As I now have 43 points that means I earned 18 points for correct picks last week.

Here are the games I missed:

UCF losing to Louisville. Some bad luck here, and the stupid decision to throw the ball by UCF. They were unstoppable when running it....so they stopped running it? Not happy. Northwestern losing to Duke. Took too much away from Northwestern beating a terrible Nebraska team. And Duke’s playing well. That’s on me. Boston College losing to Virginia Tech. These teams aren’t great, but I GREATLY missed the mark with Boston College. Mizzou getting their doors blown off by Kansas State. They ‘sposed to be SEC?!?! Florida losing to Kentucky. This was one I debated, and even mentioned was a show-and-prove game for the Gators. Kentucky was too much for them tho, winning their 3rd in 5 tries against the team they hadn’t beaten for 31 years prior to that streak. Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State. At home. By only scoring one (1) offensive touchdown. And playing so poorly that ESPN eschewed their planned GameDay stop in College Station this week to instead go to.....Boone, NC and pay App State a visit. Tremendo yikes, Aggies.

League Standings

With 18 points last week, I now have a total of 43 points in the league. That’s tied with Tyler the commissioner (bro, I swear he’s copying me!!) and several of others who are all tied for 15th at the moment.

Last week I (and copying-ass Tyler) were tied for 18th, so this is moving on up a bit! But, we’re in a group that’s 4 points behind the leader, now in sole possession of 1st place. Welcome to the blog, Cecilia!

There’s a group of 3 who are just 1 point behind Cecilia, then two medium-sized groups tied for 5th and 9th, respectively.

Week 2 Games and Picks

Alright. It’s a new week, and we’re gonna make more moves. Remember, we’re not picking against the spread here. In the ACC/SEC pick’em league, we’re picking winners. At the end of 60 minutes, which team will have won the game. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

This week there are 23 games for a total of 24 points (including the bonus game 2pter). This is 1 point less than there was last week. No worries, we got this.

As always, we’re shooting for a perfect week of picks, while also looking for places we can take some chances and try to “lap the league”, or at least be one of very few people to accurately predict the upset result.

As always, my picks are in BOLD for each game.

FLORIDA STATE at Louisville

at Louisville Wofford at VIRGINIA TECH

Purdue at SYRACUSE

Old Dominion at VIRGINIA

OLE MISS at Georgia Tech

at Georgia Tech Liberty at WAKE FOREST

North Carolina A&T at DUKE

Texas Tech at NC STATE

PITT at Western Michigan

at Western Michigan Maine at BOSTON COLLEGE (I swear if y’all lose this game....)

(I swear if y’all lose this game....) Louisiana Tech at CLEMSON (DJ U still isn’t good but they’re a loaded team so Klubnik continues to sit)

(DJ U still isn’t good but they’re a loaded team so Klubnik continues to sit) GEORGIA at South Carolina

at South Carolina Youngstown State at KENTUCKY

Abilene Christian at MIZZOU

Missouri State at ARKANSAS

PENN STATE at Auburn (I don’t like or trust either team here. Literal coin flip game)

at Auburn (I don’t like or trust either team here. Literal coin flip game) VANDERBILT at Northern Illinois

at Northern Illinois Louisiana Monroe at ALABAMA

MISSISSIPPI STATE at LSU

at LSU Akron at TENNESSEE

USF at FLORIDA

MIAMI at Texas A&M (if not now, when, Miami?)

at Texas A&M (if not now, when, Miami?) 2PT BONUS GAME: Kansas at HOUSTON

And there you have my STRAIGHT UP WINNER picks for Week 3 of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League.

Let me know which picks you’d make, and how you think I’ll do with my picks, too.

See you next week to recap and make more picks!

Go Canes