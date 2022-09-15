BREAKING: Canes WR Xavier Restrepo Out vs. A&M

Multiple outlets including the Miami Herald and ESPN are reporting that the Hurricanes will be without Sophomore WR Xavier Restrepo for this week’s contest versus Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Miami Hurricanes star receiver Xavier Restrepo out indefinitely with foot injury https://t.co/xLTcbtHD0g @CanesFootball @AggieFootball #Canes — Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) September 15, 2022

While early in the season, Restrepo has clearly been Tyler Van Dyke’s favorite target ranking 4th in the ACC with 86 receiving yds per game.

After last week’s game, Coach Cristobal acknowledged that Restrepo was playing through an injury.

“Really proud of Restrepo because he got dinged up last week and a little bit in practice and he went out there and played which shows the importance of him and Brashard getting better,”

No timetable has been set for Restrepo’s return.