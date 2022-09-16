Week 2 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Miami being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Florida State will kickoff the weekend fun with a game against Louisville tonight at 7:30pm EST in Cardinal Stadium, Miami is headed to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida is looking to rebound from their embarrassing loss to Kentucky last week as they face off against the South Florida Bulls in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. UCF and Florida Atlantic have a matchup down in Boca Saturday evening in a game widely expected to be won by UCF.

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - 13th, Coaches Poll - 13th

The AP top 25 college football poll continues to rank Miami as the best team in the state with Miami moving up two spots to #13. The AFCA Coaches Poll also has Miami ranked #13 after climbing 3 spots following the 30-7 win against Southern Miss. Miami has a tough road game tomorrow night against Texas A&M and, regardless of the outcome, is in the driver’s seat in the ACC’s Coastal division, and is projected by most analysts to win the Coastal and compete against Clemson for the ACC Championship.

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies: Matchup to Watch

Big plays allowed are a recipe for disaster for the #Canes https://t.co/AUpm5fah36 pic.twitter.com/gqfn6edmy2 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 15, 2022

2: Florida Gators 1-1 (1-0)

Ranking: Associated Press – 18th, Coaches Poll – 21st

Florida started the season off with nail biting win at home against Utah that saw them vault up the rankings from unranked to 12th in the country. Clearly it was a knee jerk reaction as they came out flat against Kentucky and suffered their first conference loss in just week 2. They have a tough schedule ahead and Billy Napier will have to rally the team to a victory this weekend. UF is currently ranked 6th in their conference, but there is plenty of football left to be played. Expect Napier to regain momentum tomorrow night in The Swamp versus the USF Bulls.

3: Florida State Seminoles 2-0 (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Florida State is coming off a BYE week after an emotional win against LSU and is entering the weekend undefeated and on a 2 game winning streak. The Seminoles are looking to take steps back towards national prominence this season, and they haven’t been sharp thus far, but have done enough to win and advance. FSU will know if they are moving in the right direction after the game tonight as they open ACC play in Kentucky against the Louisville Cardinals. Malik Cunningham used his arm and his legs rally Louisville to a win against UCF last Friday and he’ll present a challenge to FSU’s defense as they look to keep him contained.

The CLIMB continues as we open ACC play



: Friday

⌚️: 7:30pm ET

: Louisville

: Cardinal Stadium

: ESPN#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/jUQTJ1CuZ8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 14, 2022

4: UCF Knights 1-1 (1-1)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

The Knights are coming off a loss at Louisville last Friday and will face the FAU Owls in Boca. This team appears to be a vastly different team than the one that beat the University of Florida in a bowl game last season. Gus Malzahn should be able to easily secure a victory against Willie Taggart.

staying in the ☀️ State pic.twitter.com/xb4P9r8Bmd — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 12, 2022

AP Top 25 (Votes)

Miami – 13th (772)

Florida – 18th (484)

Florida State – Unranked (42)

UCF – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

AFCA Coaches Poll (Votes)

Miami – 13th (805)

Florida – Unranked (297)

Florida State – Unranked (85)

UCF – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.