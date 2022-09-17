GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

This is a big one. This is why you come to miami.

Up next for the Canes is the first big game of the year, against a familiar foe as coach and opponent. The Canes are in College Station, TX to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Miami has played aTm multiple times in the past and hold a 2-1 edge in the previous 3 games. The Canes also have familiarity playing Jimbo Fisher coached teams, going 1-7 against him when he was in Talahassee at Florida State.

Woo buddy. This one has me hype. I can’t wait to see this game. I shoulda gone, but hey, hindsight, 20/20, all that....

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our Film Forecast by Justin Dottavio

Here’s the Matchup to Watch by John Michaels

I wrote about Miami needing more explosive plays

Mike Schiffman says Miami vs Texas A&M is Mac vs PC

Canes WR Xavier Restrepo is out this week (and maybe further) with a foot injury

According to the interwebs, Texas A&M will be without a few players today due to curfew violations.

We have confirmed that Texas A&M true freshmen WR Evan Stewart, WR Chris Marshall, CB Denver Harris and CB Smoke Bouie are not expected to play today due to violations of team rules — GigEm247 (@GigEm247) September 17, 2022

With or without them, the goal is the same: win.

And that’s really about it.

Time to win!

Go Canes