Miami falls to Texas A&M 17-9

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Miami Hurricanes 17-9 on Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Tyler Van Dyke completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards. Henry Parrish Jr. led Miami again on the ground with 85 yards on 16 carries. Tight End Will Mallory led the Canes in receiving with six receptions for 56 yards.

The first half began with scores by each team. A&M took the opening drive 55 yards for a field goal. Miami answered with a 65-yard drive for a field goal of their own.

Miami shot themselves in the foot in the first half with their special teams. A muffed punt in the first quarter by Tyrique Stevenson led to a Aggies two-yard touchdown run by LJ Johnson Jr., giving them a 10-3 lead. Miami kicker Andres Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal attempt, then had a 36-yarder blocked by A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis.

Texas A&M lost two defensive backs to targeting calls in the first quarter: #16 Brian George and #26 Demani Richardson.

The 10-3 halftime deficit for Miami could have been more if not for their stingy defense. The Hurricanes had three sacks, five TFLs, five PBUs, and held A&M QB Max Johnson to 61 first-half passing yards.

Texas A&M extended their lead to 17-3 with their first third quarter drive after a 25-yard touchdown reception by running back Devon Achane. Miami settled for another Borregales field goal later in the quarter, trimming the Aggie lead to 17-6.

A third Borregales field goal brought the Canes within one score, but that would be a close as they would get.

Next up: Miami returns home to take on Middle Tennessee State on September 24th at 3:30 EST. Texas A&M visits #10 Arkansas on September 24th at 7:00 EST.