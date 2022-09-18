Week 3 College Polls Released

The week 3 rankings are out after another crazy Saturday of College football. This weekend we saw FSU and UF struggle against unranked opponents in close wins, and Miami lose to a ranked A&M team. Miami dropped 12 spots in the AP poll and Coaches poll to #25 after a 17-9 loss against a hobbled Texas A&M football team.

POLL ALERT: No. 18 Washington jumps into AP Top 25 and Penn State, Oregon move into top 15; Georgia solidifies top spot.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/MSpcsTVmSE — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 18, 2022