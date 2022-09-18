 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 College Polls Released

Miami fell down the charts in both polls after a disappointing loss to the Aggies. Miami is now ranked 25th in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Polls.

By KappaCane
Miami Falls to 25 after loss to the Aggies
The week 3 rankings are out after another crazy Saturday of College football. This weekend we saw FSU and UF struggle against unranked opponents in close wins, and Miami lose to a ranked A&M team. Miami dropped 12 spots in the AP poll and Coaches poll to #25 after a 17-9 loss against a hobbled Texas A&M football team.

