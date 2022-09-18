Miami Hurricanes open as big favorites for final non-conference game against Middle Tennessee

As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from a tough loss on the road at Texas A&M with the final non-conference game of the season against Middle Tennessee, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game.

#Canes open as 27pt favorites over Middle Tennessee State in week 4 per @DKSportsbook — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 19, 2022

I keep meaning to include the over/under in my tweet, but I forgot again. That’s on me. I’ll get this fixed. ANYWAYS, the O/U is 53.5 for anyone interested.

Both teams enter at 2-1 on the year, so they’re even on the record. However, this should be a game where Miami is able to continue to build the defense, while working out some of the very apparent kinks in the offense at the same time.

To be honest, I don’t expect Miami to cover in this game. They didn’t cover against Southern Miss with a similar line, and with the offense looking the way it looks at the moment, I’d take Middle Tennessee and the points, if I were a betting man.

Is the line too low? Too high? (too high, what do you mean too high?!?!?) Or is it just right? (shoutout to Goldilocks). You know I’m taking the points, but what about you? Hop in the comments and let me know.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details