Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami: How to watch Week 1 matchup

Welcome to the 2022 college football season, Canes fans!

Your Miami Hurricanes are back in action at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season. And for opener, the Canes bring down a familiar foe to get things started: the Bethune Cookman Wildcats.

An FCS team from Daytona Beach, FL, the Wildcats are an HBCU with plenty of history, and some former FBS talent. But, best thing about Cookman is the band, which is sure to put on a show. Some say it’s the best HBCU band in Florida. Or anywhere. I’m not a band person so I’m gonna stay out of THAT debate, but I will say that they’re very good and you’re in for a treat.

ANYWAYS, here’s the info for this week’s Season Opener:

Bethune Cookman Wildcats (0-0, 0-0 MEAC) vs Miami Hurricanes (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: No line; No over/under

This is a big-time mismatch between Miami and Bethune Cookman. For that reason, and as can be seen in other such FBS vs FCS matchups. DraftKings Sportsbook actually didn’t release a line or O/U for the game. So for those looking to build a parlay with the Miami game included, you’ll have to wait until next week to start doing that.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Miami on the football field, but that break ends tomorrow afternoon. I’m ready to be back in action. And I’m sure you are, too.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.