Storm Center, September 2nd: Odds, picks, previews, and more!

What’s up, y’all? Happy Friday. One more sleep until the Mario Cristobal era kicks off on Saturday against Bethune-Cookman. As such, there’s been plenty to talk about here at State of the U, both regarding the Miami Hurricanes and all of college football.

Cam shared his experience of his long-running college picks pool with his friends. I love stories like this, as I have been in my fantasy league with my friends for going on 16 years now and am interested in the ins and outs of other folks’ leagues and friendship dynamics.

Chris Picaro tells you who we Miami fans need to be rooting for this weekend.

Justin Dottavio has an excellent, in-depth film breakdown of Bethune-Cookman. I always learn something about football schemes watching Justin’s videos.

I took a stab at some week 1 college football lines. And if you missed it earlier this week, I also laid out some future picks that I like. Enjoy.

Kappa Cane lays out his power rankings of Florida college football teams (spoiler: we’re the best).

Rob Weaver gives you a detailed guide to this week’s best games.

John Michaels lays out his power rankings of ACC teams.

Miami landed a transfer player at a position of relative need in RB Lucious Stanley from UAB. Learn more about him here.

With the changing regime in Coral Gables, there are many questions surrounding the Canes. Jake Marcus gives us his ten storylines and questions for the season.

And lastly, Kappa Cane shares his recipe for the perfect brunch sliders. Let me tell you folks, Kappa Cane knows food like Tom Brady knows football, so make sure to check out his articles on this all season long. You’ll be glad you did.

Go Canes!