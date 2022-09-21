How to watch MTSU vs. Miami in Week 4

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes return home to Hard Rock Stadium, looking to rebound after a tough 17-9 loss on the road to the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday night. And, as they return home, the Canes will face off against the final non-conference foe of the 2022 regular season: the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-1, 0-0 Conference USA) vs Miami Hurricanes (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -27, Over/Under 53.5 // as of 12:30pm Wednesday: Miami -26.5, Over/Under 52.5

Miami is a HEFTY favorite against MTSU this weekend, and for good reason. The Canes are a much more talented team, and they should be able to earn victory. Now, as far as the spread number...there’s plenty of reason to believe that picking MTSU and the points, and/or the overall under for the game is a smart move. Miami has only covered once in three games this year, and the same ratio is true for the over, which only hit in the opener.

Both teams enter at 2-1 on the year, so they’re even on the record. However, this should be a game where Miami is able to continue to build the defense, while working out some of the very apparent kinks in the offense at the same time.

Time to get back to work. See you on Saturday.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.