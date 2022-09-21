Fat Boy Eats: The Perfect Tailgate Appetizer

Yoooo! I’m back at it with another quick recipe for your tailgating pleasure. Jalapeño Poppers are a favorite of mine and I make them frequently because they're easy to make and taste delicious... Just how Fat Boy likes it!

You can pair these with your run of the mill items like Barbecue Chicken, Ribs, Burgers, Sausages, or simply enjoy them independently. They're that great!

Ingredients

12 Jalapeno Chiles

1 (8-oz.) package of Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese , softened

softened 1 cup of finely chopped cooked chicken

2 tbsp of freshly chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp sea salt (table salt is an alternative)

1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

freshly ground pepper 12 Smoked bacon slices, cut in half (Works with any sliced meat if you prefer a Porkless option)

Cooking Directions

Preheat your oven or grill to 400°F.

Cut each of the Chiles lengthwise and remove the seeds and membranes with a spoon if you don’t have gloves.

*Pro tip - Wearing disposable gloves makes removing the seeds and membranes from your peppers safer as the peppers release Capsaicin, a chemical that gives chiles their heat. It’s concentrated in the seeds and membranes of the pepper and can burn your skin.

Here's a handy video if you find your fingers burning:

Mix the Cream Cheese, Seasoned Chicken, Fresh Cilantro, and salt & pepper in a bowl.

Spoon 1 - 2 teaspoons of the Cream Cheese mixture into each half of the Chiles depending on your preferred thickness of the filling.

Spread to fully fill the pepper’s cavity.

Wrap each Chile with a strip of bacon and secure the bacon in place by sticking a wooden tooth pick through from one side to the other (Optional).

Place the Chiles on a lightly oiled pan (Use aluminum foil to line the baking sheet or offset the chilis on a grill (Cook on the side with no flame).

Bake or Grill them until bacon begins to crisp and the chiles are softened, about 20-25 minutes depending on your oven/grill.

Increase the temperature to high, and broil until bacon is crisp, 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove them from the heat and allow them to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

These poppers are perfectly cheesy, tender, and the bacon’s crisp and smoky flavor combine to make the most amazing bite.

What do you think of this dish? It’s a quick and easy recipe to make and it’s an easy finger food you can walk around the house or the stadium with.

Would you try these?

Do you have a variation that you’d like to share with us?

Let me know in the comments below.

Enjoy and #GoCanes!

