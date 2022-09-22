ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 4

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

If you’re new here, this a league with some friends where we pick the straight up winner of any game with an ACC or SEC team playing. That’s the gist of it, but, like everything in life, there’s more to the story than that. If you missed the introduction to this wonderful and stupid world, click the link and get caught up:

You caught up now? Good. Let’s recap last week and make some picks for this week.

Week 3 Recap

Entering the week, I had 43 points. There were 24 points on the table in Week 3. As I now have 63 points that means I earned 20 points for correct picks last week.

Here are the games I missed:

Mississippi State losing to LSU. Bounce back week for the Tigers and I called it wrong. Miami losing to Texas A&M. Could have won. Can (and did) make the case we SHOULD have won. But we didn’t. Kansas beating Houston. Missed another 2pt game (the first was Scott Frost’s MORONIC decision to go for an onside kick up 11 in the 3rd of an otherwise close game). I still strongly disagree that some random game is worth DOUBLE any ACC or SEC game all season long, but whatever. I didn’t trust Kansas but Lance Leipold is good at program building. Bravo to them.

Pretty close to a perfect week. Gonna need one of those soon to catch the leaders.

League Standings

With 20 points last week, I now have a total of 63 points in the league. That’s STILL tied with Tyler the commissioner (bro, I swear he’s copying me!!) and several of others who are all tied for 1tth, 4pts back of the lead group at the moment.

Lead group because Cecilia, who had been in sole possession of first place, lost a point to a group behind her and now is in a 3 way tie up top. Joining Cecilia up top (and making their debut on this here running recap of things) are Mischa and Sailor Bob.

Myself, copying ass Tyler and a bunch of others are still 4pts behind the lead group of Cecilia, Mischa, and Sailor Bob. There’s groups 1pt back and 2pts back ahead of us.

There have been SEVERAL goose egg/no points/”oops i didn’t submit my picks” occurrences this season. Suffice it to say those people are playing for pride if they’re still playing at all.

Week 2 Games and Picks

Alright. It’s a new week, and we’re gonna make more moves. Remember, we’re not picking against the spread here. In the ACC/SEC pick’em league, we’re picking winners. At the end of 60 minutes, which team will have won the game. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

This week there are 22 games for a total of 23 points (including the bonus game 2pter). This is 1 point less than there was last week. No worries, we got this.

As always, we’re shooting for a perfect week of picks, while also looking for places we can take some chances and try to “lap the league”, or at least be one of very few people to accurately predict the upset result.

As always, my picks are in BOLD for each game.

WEST VIRGINIA at Virginia Tech (please, PLEASE west Virginia: hand the ball to CJ Donaldson and dominate this game)

at Virginia Tech (please, PLEASE west Virginia: hand the ball to CJ Donaldson and dominate this game) Virginia at SYRACUSE

CLEMSON at Wake Forest

at Wake Forest Rhode Island at PITT

Duke at KANSAS (I picked against KU last week and lost; watch me pick them this week and lose again)

(I picked against KU last week and lost; watch me pick them this week and lose again) South Florida at LOUISVILLE

Middle Tennessee at MIAMI

Notre Dame at NORTH CAROLINA

Georgia Tech at UCF

UConn at NC STATE

Boston College at FSU

New Mexico at LSU

Kent State at GEORGIA

Mizzou at AUBURN

Bowling Green at MISSISSIPPI STATE

Florida at TENNESSEE

Tulsa at OLE MISS

Northern Illinois at KENTUCKY

ARKANSAS at Texas A&M (in Dallas)

at Texas A&M (in Dallas) Vanderbilt at ALABAMA

Charlotte at SOUTH CAROLINA

2pt BONUS GAME: USC at Oregon State

Those are my picks for the week. Let me know which picks you’d make, and how you think I’ll do with my picks, too.

See you next week to recap and make more picks!

Go Canes