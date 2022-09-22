Week 4 College Football Lines and Picks

WEEEEEEEEEEEEE back, baby! A 5-2-1 week finally has my overall record back in the black at 12-10-2. Yes, another frustrating push, as the Georgia defense allowed a last-minute touchdown to South Carolina in a 48-7 throttling to match the 55-point total. But them’s the breaks.

Anywho, time to turn our attention to Week 4 action. As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook.

On with this week’s picks...

FLORIDA (+10.5) at Tennessee

This line ABSOLUTELY BAFFLES ME. Florida has athletes and a decided mental edge in this series over the past 18 years. I literally don’t care what both teams have done this young season. Throw those records out the window. This will be a 60-minute fight that Tennessee will be fortunate to survive, especially with explosive #1 WR Cedric Tillman trending towards not playing with an ankle injury. Take the Gators with the points and kick your feet up for one of the easiest covers of the season.

ARKANSAS (+1.5) at Texas A&M

The Hogs will do what Miami would have done if they had just a hair more of a touch in the passing game - win at Kyle Field. Receiving a point and a half in addition feels like a gift that I’ll gladly take.

Northern Illinois at Kentucky; UNDER 53.5

N. Illinois just lost by double digits at home to Vandy, and Kentucky hasn’t allowed more than 16 points this season. I don’t know if UK quite covers 26.5, but I think the total will be under the designated mark. I’ll take the ticket to Undersville here.

Wisconsin at OHIO STATE (-19)

Week 3 welcomed the Ohio State offense to the 2022 college football season, as they trounced Toledo 77-20. Wisconsin looks pretty weak this year, so I see the Buckeyes opening up B1G play with a decisive win.

New Mexico at LSU (-31.5)

This feels like it should be a 40-point line, as LSU seems to have found their sea legs after an impressive win over Mississippi State. They make it three in a row with a blowout and clear the 31.5 mark.

USC (-5.5) at Oregon State

The Trojans have had some trouble in Corvallis over the years, but not this year. The cardinal-and-gold machine keeps rolling on Saturday.

Kansas State at OKLAHOMA (-12.5)

And speaking of teams that give another fits, usually K-State is a pain in the side of the Sooners. But not Saturday. It will be a game for a half, but OU will steadily pull away to a three-score win.

Virginia at SYRACUSE (-9)

What’s going on with the Cavaliers? They were thought to be a Coastal sleeper by some (and they still could be, I suppose), but they’ve started the season with a whimper, laying an egg at Illinois and needing a final-gun field goal to beat Old Dominion at home last week. Meanwhile, Syracuse is playing with confidence and coming off a thrilling last-second home win against Purdue. Orange QB Garrett Shrader has looked good, and should do enough to deliver a double-digit win on Saturday.

