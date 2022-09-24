Filed under: Miami in Rain Delay Teams expected to kickoff at 3:55pm EST By KappaCane@KappaCane Sep 24, 2022, 3:43pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Miami in Rain Delay Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Miami vs Middle Tennessee State is currently in a rain delay. Lightening in the area has caused the teams to start the game later then scheduled. Miami has won the coin toss and deferred. Loading comments...
