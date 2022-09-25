Week 4 College Polls Released

Another crazy Saturday of College football is in the books and The week 4 rankings are out. This weekend we saw FSU improve to 4-0 and UF and Miami struggle and lose against their opponents. The Noles entered the top 25 for the first time this season landing at #22 in the Coaches poll and #23 in the AP poll.

Miami dropped out of both the AP poll and Coaches poll after a 45-31 loss against a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football team that had never beaten a ranked opponent.

Middle Tennessee State topples No. 25 Miami for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.https://t.co/e6Is0TDDaC — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 25, 2022

As 25.5 point underdogs, they pulled off a 14 point victory and send Miami’s Heisman hopeful quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, to the bench.

The 20th ranked Gators lost 38-33 to the 11th ranked Tennessee Volunteers and also fell from the top 25 after Anthony Richardson notched his first touchdown passes of the season.

Wake Forest nearly knocked off Clemson in Double overtime in Winston-Salem, but eventually fell to the reigning ACC champs 51-45.

Georgia struggled to put away Kent State yesterday and Lincoln Riley and USC struggled with Oregon State until the Trojans’ final drive.

In another shocker, Kansas State beat Oklahoma 41-34 handing first-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ his first loss as a head coach.

The full polls are listed below:

New @AP_Top25 poll



1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Kentucky

8-Tennessee

9-Okla State

10-NC St

11-Penn St

12-Utah

13-Oregon

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-Baylor

17-A&M

18-OU

19-BYU

20-Arkansas

21-Minnesota

22-Wake

23-Florida St

24-Pitt

25-Kansas St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022

