Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tar Heels game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 6th-8th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a bye week this week (and Lord knows we need that), will have a kick time that we’ve seen before.

Carolina at Miami.

October 8.

4pm.

October 8.

4pm.

ESPN2.

The ACC opener for this year has now taken on increased importance. Not just because it’s an ACC game against a very talented opponent, an opponent who Miami has struggled to beat in recent years, but also because the season is teetering on disaster.

Oh yeah, there’s a caveat that ahead of big games, the ACC can, has, and will put games on an “8 day hold” to make these kick time and TV coverage decisions. Basically, they’ll give themselves more time to see how things play out, then announce the Kick time/TV info on Sunday after the current week’s games are played. This is in an effort to get the best/most watchable games on the biggest stages.

So there you have it. North Carolina at Miami. October 8th. 4pm. ESPN2.

We’ll see what happens in a couple weeks.

Go Canes