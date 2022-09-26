Storm Center, September 26th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 4 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami and Florida dropped off the top 25 rankings as both are 2-2. Oklahoma got beat buy KSU, again! FSU earned a solid win against Boston College. UGA Struggled against Kent State, yes KENT STATE!

SO much more, but nothing bigger in our neck of the woods than losing to MTSU.

Miami fails to return to victory formation in an embarrassing loss to MTSU. #Wow https://t.co/yxMfBNAlSP pic.twitter.com/fOz6ARUIDp — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 25, 2022

it'll be up by 3pm. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 25, 2022

Week 4 College Polls Released - Miami falls out of the rankings in both the AP and AFCA Coaches polls after an embarrassing loss to the Blue Raiders. #Week4 https://t.co/lImOHMolrY pic.twitter.com/v9yVcckvIs — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 25, 2022

Miami vs Middle Tennessee State: Three Stars - The Hurricanes poop the bed against the Blue Raiders. #Canes #TheU https://t.co/H7fGYEAqNQ pic.twitter.com/StkvvvSVhz — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 25, 2022

We sucked... nothing else to say. On to the BYE week and hopefully a better showing in ACC play come October 8th vs UNC,

We’re on to Week 5 (BYE), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!