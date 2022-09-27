ACC Power Rankings: Week 4

The ACC race is starting to take shape, and some teams that were supposed to be good, have not been. Clemson, Wake Forest, NC St, FSU and Pitt seem to have shown they are the class of the conference. Georgia Tech becomes the 1st team to change coaches, as they have let go of Geoff Collins. Miami must recalculate who they are with a bye week before the start of ACC play.

There are some major movements in the week 4 power rankings.

1. Clemson (4-0) – DJ U played his most complete game in his Clemson career, leading the Tigers to an electrifying 51-45 win over Wake Forest. Next Game North Carolina St

2. North Carolina St (4-0) – The Wolfpack had a bye week as they prepare to try and upset Clemson for the 2nd straight year. Next Game @ Clemson

3. Florida St (4-0) - FSU is head and shoulders better than anyone expected. Jordan Travis returned from injury to lead them to a whooping of BC 44-14. Next Game Wake Forest

4. Syracuse (4-0) – The Orange have been one of the surprises in conference, with Garrett Shrader leading the way. They held on to beat UVA 22-20. Next Game Wagner

5. Pittsburgh (3-1) – The Panthers wish they had a healthy Kedon Slovis a few weeks ago against Tennessee, and they might be undefeated. The Panthers look like the class of the Coastal division. Next Game Georgia Tech

6. Wake Forest (3-1) – The Demon Deacons had their chances vs Clemson but came up just short. Sam Hartman threw for 6 TDs in the loss. Next Game @ Wake Forest

7. North Carolina (3-1) – The Tar Heels finally couldn’t overcome a lackluster defensive performance in a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame. Next Game Virginia Tech

8. Duke (3-1) – Rick Leonard threw for 324 yards, but it wasn’t enough in a 35-27 loss @ Kansas. Duke is much improved in year 1 under Mike Elko. Next Game Virginia

9. Louisville (2-2) – Louisville had no problems with South Florida 41-3. Malik Cunningham might be the best dual threat QB in the conference. Next Game @ Boston College

10. Virginia (2-2) – The Cavs played their best game on Friday night but came up short 22-20 to Syracuse. The offense continues to sputter which is confusing with the talent on that roster. Next Game @ Duke

11. Virginia Tech (2-2) – The Hokies jumped to an early 7-3 lead but were run out of their own building 33-10 by West Virginia. Next Game @ North Carolina

12. Miami (2-2) – If the 2 teams below the canes weren’t dreadful, Miami would be dead last. The 45-31 loss to MTSU was one of the worst in school history. Next Game North Carolina

13. Boston College (1-3) – BC was down 21-0 before they could get through the 1st quarter. They can’t run the ball or pass either. Next Game Louisville

14. Georgia Tech (1-3) – The Yellow Jackets had their 4th kick blocked of the season and lost again. this time to UCF 27-10. GT subsequently fired HC Geoff Collins and AD Todd Stansbury. Next Game @ Pittsburgh