Week 4 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With FSU being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups.

Florida State will kickoff the weekend fun with a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 CONF) at 3:30pm EST in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Miami is limping into a BYE after a humiliating double digit loss to Middle Tennessee, and Florida is looking to rebound from their first loss to Tennessee in 5 years as they face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

UCF (3-1, 0-0) will face off against the SMU Mustangs (2-2, 0-0) at home, and Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0) has a matchup in Texas vs the North Texas Mean Green (2-3, 1-0).

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (2-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - 23, Coaches Poll - 22

Florida State is coming off a BYE week after an emotional win against FSU is entering the weekend undefeated and on a 4 game winning streak. The Seminoles are looking to take steps back towards national prominence this season, and they haven’t been sharp thus far, but have done enough to win and advance. FSU will know if they are moving in the right direction quickly as they face a series of ranked opponents in Wake Forest (22), NC State (10), and Clemson (5) over the next 3 games. Can Norvell’s Noles continue climbing?

“We remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time.”



Full statement from ⁦@SeminoleAlford⁩ #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/2pgK6S9DjO — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 27, 2022

2: UCF Knights 3-1, (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

The Knights are coming off a win against Georgia Tech and will face off against the SMU Mustangs (2-2, 0-0) at home this Sunday. This team appears to be a vastly different team than the one that beat the University of Florida in a bowl game last season, but Gus Malzahn has the Knights believing that the can secure a victory against the Mustangs.

Sunday Knights Football



Due to Hurricane Ian, this week’s matchup with SMU has officially been moved to Sunday at 1:00PM



= TBD on an ESPN network pic.twitter.com/vArhj2WfLq — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 27, 2022

3: Florida Gators 2-2 (0-2)

Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked

Florida started the season off with nail biting 3 point win at home against Utah that saw them vault up the rankings from unranked to 12th in the country. Florida has dropped steadily since then and is looking to rebound from their first loss to Tennessee in 5 years as they face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They’ll have to wait one more day to try and climb out of their rut as Hurricane Ian has pushed the game to Sunday.

Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at noon.



All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday.



Read more here: https://t.co/Ofn0cs4Dgo pic.twitter.com/J4vRd8YiTR — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 27, 2022

4: Miami Hurricanes 2-2 (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

This team has fallen from near top 10 to unranked after consecutive losses. Regardless of the out of conference record, Miami is in the driver’s seat in the ACC’s Coastal division, and is projected by most analysts to win the Coastal and compete against Clemson for the ACC Championship. Can they live up to that expectation and bounce back from a humiliating loss? We’ll have to wait another week to find out.

Final: Middle Tennessee State 45, Miami 31. — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 24, 2022

AP Top 25 (Votes)

Florida State – 23rd (244)

Florida – Unranked (56)

UCF – Unranked (0)

Miami – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

AFCA Coaches Poll (Votes)

Florida State – 22 (252)

Florida – Unranked (49)

UCF – Unranked (0)

Miami – Unranked (0)

Florida Atlantic – Unranked (0)

South Florida – Unranked (0)

Florida International – Unranked (0)

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.