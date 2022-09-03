GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Bethune Cookman Wildcats

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes, led by new coach Mario Cristobal, take the field for the first time in 2022 this afternoon against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. This will be our first look at the team under Cristobal’s direction, one that has seen the roster reshaped, a bevvy of elite assistants join the program, and promises the potential to get back to WINNING in the way that made Miami one of the most known brands in all of College Football.

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio

Here’s the Matchup to Watch by John Michaels

Your gameday info from Canes Football. Looks like it’s gonna be a classing orange over white for the opener.

That’s really it.

Hop in the comments and discuss all the action from Miami’s season opener.

WE’RE BACK IN ACTION!!!!

Go Canes