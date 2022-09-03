Miami vs Bethune Cookman: Three Stars

The first Saturday of the 2022 college football season is here. Our Miami Hurricanes took on the Bethune Cookman Wildcats, beating them handily, 70-13. The offense looked awesome. The defense looked..not great. Let’s get to the three stars of the game!

1. Running Backs

Miami’s running attack was the strongest part of their game today. Both Henry Parrish Jr. and Thaddius Franklin set the tone early. Parrish was fabulous with 133 total yards and three rushing touchdowns. I have to admit, I didn’t know a ton about him as I wasn’t watching much Ole Miss football last season. He’s a smart runner and a more than capable receiver. I like Jaylon Knighton, but he was not missed today. Also, Thaddius Franklin is a beast! He finished with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. Thad showed Canes fans how loaded our running backs room is. He’s big but he’s not all power; he can be light on his feet with some speed. Coach Cristobal has to feel good about this position moving forward in 2022.

Congratulations to Thaddius Franklin Jr. for punching in the Hurricanes first touchdown of the season! pic.twitter.com/cdThgK5mpZ — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) September 3, 2022

2. Xavier Restrepo - WR

We may have found out who TVD’s go-to receiver will be this season. The roommates were in sync this afternoon. Restrepo was so open on his touchdown catch, Van Dyke pump faked no one on the route; was funny. Restrepo finished with five catches on five targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. Great start and confidence builder. If defenses start keying in on him, the other wide receivers are going to have to step up. Restrepo didn’t have any punt return yards, but he didn’t mess anything up either.

3. Key’Shawn Smith - KR

Having a dangerous kickoff returner is always exciting and can play a significant role in field position for the offense, even in today’s college football. Key’Shawn Smith looks like that guy. He averaged 59 yards on three kick returns. Smith was decisive and once he had space, he turned on the jets. Smith has real speed. It would’ve been nice for him to get that kickoff return for a touchdown, but somehow I feel like he will take one to the house soon.

Key'Shawn Smith is HIMOTHY!!!!



a LONG Kickoff return for a touchdown to open 2H.



buuuuuut there's a million flags. that's coming back. but MAN what a run — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 3, 2022

Honorable Mention:

Andres Borregales K: Only allowed one kick return and was 10 for 10 on extra points. Love it.

Akheem Mesidor DE: Mesidor was the most consistent defensive lineman today. One sack.

Gilbert Frierson DB: Good instincts on the pick and set up his blocks nicely for the TD.

Who were your three stars? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!