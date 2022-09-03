Recap: Canes Take Down Bethune-Cookman 70-13

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 70-13 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium before an announced crowd of 56,975. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 13 of 16 passes for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns. Henry Parrish, Jr. led the Canes on the ground with 108 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns. Xavier Restrepo was the leading receiver with 5 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman jumped out to a 3-0 lead on its opening drive, spanning 63 yards on 10 plays. Miami would then remove all doubt with 28 unanswered points. Thad Franklin, Jr. capped a 5-play, 30-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Parrish, Jr. would find paydirt on the following two drives from 5 and 6 yards out. Then, up 21-3, defensive end Akheem Mesidor deflected a Tyrone Jones, Jr. pass, which Gilbert Frierson hauled in and returned 32 yards for a score.

The Wildcats would respond, with a busted coverage leading to a 34-yard touchdown pass to Que’Shaun Byrd. Miami answered with two touchdown drives in the half’s final five minutes. Van Dyke connected with Restrepo for a 16-yard score. Later, a third touchdown run by Parrish, Jr. from 5 yards put Miami up 42-10 going into the half.

After a Miami fumble on a quarterback-center exchange to open the second half, Bethune-Cookman added a field goal on the strength of a 44-yard pass to Marcus Riley. The Canes answered with a 7-play 73-yard march that ended with a contested 16-yard touchdown catch by Michael Redding III where he and the defensive back appeared to share possession. Miami’s effective ground game would close out the Wildcats in the second half, with Franklin, Jr., Devon Perry, and Terrell Waldon II scoring from 5, 4, and 2 yards out.

Key’Shawn Smith starred on kickoff returns, with 3 returns for 184 yards. His return to open the third quarter was initially called a touchdown before it was overturned for him stepping out of bounds at the Wildcats’ 17-yard line.

Miami did not punt once. They scored touchdowns on 9 of 11 offensive drives with one lost one fumble and the game ending on the final drive.

The Canes outgained the Wildcats 499-342. The Wildcats rushed 29 times for 93 yards (3.2). Miami gained 222 yards on 31 carries (7.2).

Next week: Miami hosts Southern Miss. Bethune-Cookman hosts South Carolina State.