Week 5 College Football Lines and Picks

A 3-5 week moved me back to the Mendoza line at 15-15-2 through 4 weeks, courtesy of a couple of bad beats. A doinked field goal OFF THE TOP OF THE UPRIGHT in Arkansas-Texas A&M cost me by a hook, and Kentucky couldn’t keep the juggernaut that is the Northern Illinois offense from scoring a late touchdown, resulting in getting hooked a second time. Ergo, what could have been a winning week turned into a losing one. Brutal. Such is the wagering world.

But it’s a new week with a new slate of games, and here are the lines courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings.

On with this week’s picks...

WASHINGTON (-3) at UCLA

I’m not a big believer in the Bruins. Sure, they routed Colorado, but who hasn’t? They played down to their competition before facing the Buffs, and Washington is not a team you want to give a subpar effort against this year. Huskies win going away in a very tame Rose Bowl tonight.

Michigan at Iowa; UNDER 42

I don’t know if the Wolverines cover or win by one score, but I don’t think this game gets far beyond the 20-13 stages. Iowa and unders go together like peanut butter and jelly this year.

Alabama at ARKANSAS (+17.5)

I mean, I really don’t get this line. Arkansas can win this game outright. Plus, Bama with Bryce Young at QB has had a number of close scares in true road games. Add another one to the list here, as the Hogs cover the number, at minimum.

WAKE FOREST (+6.5) at Florida State

I think we might be inflating FSU juuuuuust a tad here, as Wake was a play or two away from toppling Clemson at home. Spotting that explosive Wake offense nearly a touchdown in what should be a close and exciting game seems like a bit much, and I’ll take it here.

NC STATE (+6.5) at Clemson

Yeah, going with another near-touchdown ACC road dog here in the Pack, but I think they have more than enough on both sides of the ball to pull this game off outright. I mean, they did it last year, and Clemson’s offense is still not scaring me, last week notwithstanding. This one is close, and I’ll take the cushion here for NC State.

Colorado at ARIZONA (-17.5)

I mean...Colorado is really, REALLY bad. Worst-power-five-team-type of bad. Arizona has nice wins (for them, relatively speaking) over San Diego State and North Dakota State this year, and will find a way to get over the number here.

UTSA (-4.5) at Middle Tennessee State

Call this the letdown factor. After the Blue Raiders’ biggest win in program history, the Roadrunners - who are good in their own right - will go to Murfreesboro and deliver a dose of reality to a team feeling pretty good about itself.

Virginia Tech at UNC (-9)

I don’t feel great about this, given what UNC showed last week against a Notre Dame offense that had been struggling, but Virginia Tech is a special brand of bad right now, as we saw against West Virginia. Drake Maye and the offense does enough to win by double digits.

