Miami Hurricanes open as big favorites for week 2 game against Southern Miss

For the Miami Hurricanes’ annual HBCU buy-game against Bethune Cookman, there was not betting line. But, heading into week 2 vs the first FBS opponent of the year — the Southern Miss Golden Eagles — our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game. And it’s a big number.

Led by star running back Frank Gore Jr. — yes, the son of the Coral Gables High, Hurricanes and NFL legend of the same name — Southern Miss dropped a tough one in the opener, 29—27 in 4OT to Liberty. The Golden Eagles were looking to get off to a good start to the 2022 season, trying to build up from their 3-9 (2-6 Conference USA) record in 2021.

Miami should be a big favorite, and with the opening line nearing 4 TDs, they are. This is another game where Miami has more talent than the opposing team (that’ll be a theme throughout this season, since there are only 3 teams on the schedule with comparable or better roster talent), and the expectation is that they roll to a big win.

We’ll see where this line moves throughout the week, but yeah, this one shouldn’t be close.

Is the line too low? Too high? (too high, what do you mean too high?!?!?) Or is it just right? (shoutout to Goldilocks). You taking the number or you taking Southern Miss and the points? Hop in the comments and let me know.

Go Canes

