Storm Center, September 4th: Let’s get caught up

Week 1 of the college football season ends tonight with a game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and if what we’ve seen thus far this week is any indication, then that game should be wild!

College Football is crazy but this is another level of insane.



Week 1 did not disappoint. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 5, 2022

What a weekend of close games, blowouts, strange injuries, and more!

The Florida State Seminoles squeaked out a nail biting win against the LSU Tigers last night, after an incredibly pedestrian game filled with turnovers and mishaps by LSU. The Tigers had the chance to tie the game with no time on the clock after scoring an improbable touchdown, but the moment was too big for Brian Kelly and he chose to kick the extra point rather than go for the 2 point conversion for the win.

“Go for 2 Brian Kelly they’re gonna block the kick” pic.twitter.com/aPuwrBVcVp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2022

Kelly then watched FSU block the kick and storm the field in a game that ended in an emotional rollercoaster. Reactions were instant, and ran the gamut:

We just lost to the 4th best program in Florida — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) September 5, 2022

That Special teams meeting is going to get spicy for LSU tomorrow ! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) September 5, 2022

The game was reminiscent of the #BlockAtTheRock and had Cane fans reliving that experience:

I can only imagine what Brenden Clinton will come up with for this game, but you can enjoy this film session from the beat down Oregon received from UGA until then:

Here is a round up of other notable games:

So TOUGH!!!!! . Hate it was Vs FAMU though but boy he was clicking on all cylinders out there!! https://t.co/1UU7HlUZiD — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2022

West Virginia Vs Pitt: What a back and forth game

Penn State Vs Purdue: Manny Diaz defense struggles

Florida Vs Utah: Billy Napier debuts in the swamp

We’re on to Week 2, and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!