Son of Canes Legend Comes to Town This Week

The Miami Hurricanes enter week two win with a 57-point win. They look to start the season 2-0, but a man with a familiar name stands in the way.

Frank Gore Jr. has been one of the best players for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles since he walked on campus in 2020. The sophomore running back has led his team in rushing in both seasons, finishing with 708 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman, and then 801 yards and five touchdowns in his second season.

Gore Jr. is on pace to have a much better season than either of those years thus far, finishing with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a season-opening loss to Liberty. The rushing yards and carries were career-highs, while it is just the second time he has reached the endzone twice in one game.

His father had some great games in Miami as well. Gore finished his career as a Hurricane with eight games over 100 yards, his top performance going for 195 yards against Virginia in 2004. Gore Jr. has six such games and likely has an opportunity to finish his college career with more than his father. The question is if he will be able to reach the 100-yard landmark Saturday against his dad’s alma mater.

There isn't a great explanation if you’re wondering why Miami let Gore Jr. go to another school. Gore Jr. was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle coming out of Killian High School.

One of the best positions Manny Diaz and the coaching staff recruited well that cycle was running back. They signed Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney in the 2020 class, the 10th and 11th-ranked backs in the class.

Looking back, it seems pretty obvious the staff should have made room for the son of a former great that was not below our program, especially at the time. But that mistake on the Hurricanes’ part has led to him being a great player for a program that needs him. And on Saturday, it will feel right when he is playing in the city of Miami, it’s just too bad he isn’t wearing orange and green.