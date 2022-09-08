How to watch Southern Miss vs. Miami in Week 2

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes are back in action at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday to continue the 2022 season. And for their next opponent, the Canes bring down a first-time opponent with a familiar name on the roster: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

As I alluded to up top, Miami and Southern Miss have never played, so this is a first. Welcome to the show, Southern Miss. Hope you enjoy your trip down to South Florida. And you know who you can have show you around while you’re down here? Star RB Frank Gore Jr. Son of the legendary Coral Gables HS, Miami Hurricanes, and NFL RB of the same name, Gore Jr. is a Miami native who is sure to have plenty of friends and family in the stands.

But once you’re done with the tour Gore Jr. will give you, The fun is over. Make your way to Hard Rock Stadium and catch this beatdown right quick, okay? Okay.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) vs Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -26.5, Over/Under 52.5 /// as of 2pm Thursday: Miami -25, Over/Under 51.5

This is another big-time mismatch between Miami and their opponent, this time Southern Miss. DraftKings Sportsbook has Miami as just under a 4 TD favorite in the game and — spoiler alert — I fully expect the Canes to cover. No, it might not be a 70pt output like it was last week, but there should be plenty of points to be had, and plenty of quick defensive possessions on the other side for Miami as well.

The 2022 season continues on Saturday at Noon. If you’re not there — WHICH YOU SHOULD BE — then at least be sure you’re tuned into the show.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.