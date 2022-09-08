Week 2 College Football Lines and Picks

Well, it was an up and down first week of picks. LSU’s inability to kick a field goal - or do almost literally anything competent on special teams - spoiled their chances and gave the Noles a huge shot in the arm. NC State won but failed miserably in covering. And I’m done with Hawaii already. Well, at least betting on them. Betting against them, on the other hand, might be smart wagering from here on out. They’re that disastrously bad.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings. And now, on with Week 2 picks...

Louisville at UCF (-5.5)

Alright, Knights. You want to be considered real, you dispatch of this stinky Louisville team with extreme prejudice on Friday night. That was an abysmal performance by the Cards at Syracuse last week, and UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee should have a field day.

BAMA (-20) at Texas

The Longhorns are about to be on the business end of a 47-20ish butt whooping in their own backyard. Could be 51-21. Not sure. Somewhere in between there. In short: no shot for the Horns.

UNC (-7) at Georgia State

The Tar Heels continue their.....interesting slate of early non-power five road games with a trip to Atlanta to play a team not named Georgia Tech. And I’m not sure which Atlanta team is better, to be perfectly honest. UNC is clownishly-bad on defense, but they’re also very good offensively and will get enough on defense to win late going away.

South Carolina at ARKANSAS (-8)

Really nice win last week for the Hogs against a quality Cincy team. South Carolina isn’t even on the Bearcats’ level right now, so this line seems really tempting. Wonder what Vegas knows that I don’t. Oh well. Give me the Hogs regardless.

VIRGINIA (+4.5) at Illinois

The Wahoos are CATCHING points here?! Um, ok. Again, what does Vegas know here? I don’t know. I’m not going to overthink it. Give me the points, and I’ll run with them to the bank here.

Boston College at VIRGINIA TECH (-2.5)

A yucky start to the season for both of these teams, but the Hokies’ defense - which played relatively well at Old Dominion - will carry the day here in a snoozer. Hokies just cover.

Mississippi State at ARIZONA (+10.5)

What a weird matchup. That being said, Arizona showed that their transfer-infused roster might be better than people think this year. I think it’s a long trip for State, and I don’t see them winning this by double digits. I like the Wildcats at home catching 10.5 here.

Iowa State at Iowa: UNDER 40 points

After last week, does this one need to be explained? The Hawkeyes look to be spending all season in Undersville. This doesn’t need to be overthought.

