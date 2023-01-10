McKinnie, Richt named to College Football Hall of Fame Class of ‘23

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class has a tint of orange and green to the list of inductees. Legendary football coach Mark Richt, and NFL All Pro and All-American offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, were both announced as inductees for the class of ‘23.

Bryant McKinnie was already in the UM Sports Hall of Fame as an inductee in 2012. McKinnie played for the Hurricanes from 2000-2001 on Miami’s greatest offensive line ever assembled. “Mount McKinnie” is one of only two Outland Trophy winners from The U, a National Champion as part of the 2001 BCS NC squad, and consensus All-American in 2001. McKinnie did not allow a sack while a two year starter for the ‘Canes.

McKinnie went on to be drafted 7th overall in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. McKinnie finished his NFL career as a Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl (2009) offensive lineman.

Mark Richt started his journey into football as the quarterback at Boca Raton High School in South Florida. Richt was part of the building block classes that became Miami’s first national championship team in 1983. Richt, along with Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar, and Vinnie Testaverde established Miami as Quarterback U. in the 80’s.

After a minute in the league, Mark Richt served as a Graduate Assistant under Bobby Bowden at rival Florida State University from 1985-1988. Richt then moved on to ECU to serve as the Pirates offensive coordinator in 1989, before returning to FSU for their amazing run as the team of the 90’s from 1990-2000.

While QB coach and OC at FSU, Richt coached two Heisman Trophy Winning QB’s in Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke, and numerous other NFL QB’s like Super Bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson, and NFL backups in Peter Tom Willis, Danny Kannell and Danny McManus. Richt was also a two time national champion assistant at FSU, winning titles in 1993 and 1999.

After the 2000 season, Richt moved to Athens, GA to serve as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. While at UGA, Richt won the SEC Coach of the Year two times (2002, 2005) and the SEC twice (2002, 2005) and the SEC East five times (2002, 2003, 2005, 2011, and 2012). Through fifteen years in Athens, Mark Richt compiled a 145-51 overall record while finishing 83-37 in the SEC.

After UGA, Richt resurfaced with his alma mater, our beloved Miami Hurricanes. Richt pieced together a 26-13 record at Miami, including an ACC Coastal title in 2017 as well as the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award, and ACC Coach of the Year Award in ‘17.

Overall, Mark Richt ended his coaching career with 171 victories in 18 seasons as a head football coach. Over those 18 seasons, Richt’s teams only had one losing record- at UGA in 2010 where they finished 6-7 after a Liberty Bowl loss against UCF.