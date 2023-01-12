The Canes Drop The Eagles, 88-72

Good morning! We are back for a Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball game recap. I was thrilled this game aired on ESPNU and not Bally Sports Network. It’s the little things in life.

The Canes topped the Boston College Eagles, 88-72. Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points on 7-9 shooting. Jordan Miller had a complete game with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Norchad Omier put up a double-double, with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Demarr Langford Jr. led BC with 20 points and 6 assists. Miami improves to 14-2, 5-1 ACC. Boston College drops to 8-9, 2-4 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from the game.

Welcome back, Mr. Wong.

Isaiah was back on his game after putting up a stinker in Miami’s loss against Georgia Tech last time out. When I watch him play on offense, I often wonder how aggressive he should be. Last night, whenever he had the ball moving to the basket, good things happened. Wong could definitely shoot more if he wanted to. His jumper returned against BC, going 3-4 from three-point range. That said, he seems to enjoy getting an assist as much as getting a bucket. I’m sure that’s just fine with his teammates. Miami’s offense runs best when Wong is in control. Let’s hope he can keep the momentum going this weekend, on the road at NC State.

Hello, Harlond!

AJ Casey was unavailable last night. In his absence, Coach L decided to go small, echoing last season’s squad. Anthony Walker played ten minutes, scoring 0 points on 0-1 shooting with 1 turnover. Sadly, he still looked lost. On the other had, Harlond Beverly looked awesome! The junior guard played his best game of the year in a season-high twenty minutes. He scored 15 points on 6-7 shooting, including 2-2 on three-pointers. Beverly scored 10 of his points after halftime. They were big points, as BC wouldn’t go away until late in the game. Beverly wasn’t just a scorer, dishing out 5 assists in the second half. His playmaking helped the Canes seal the win.

Had to give tonight's player of the game honors to Harlond Beverly after his performance against Boston College @Harlond20 pic.twitter.com/tyZK8Fzkny — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 12, 2023

How good is the ACC this season?

Looking at the current standings, not great. Unranked Clemson is the only undefeated team in conference, at 6-0. Miami is the only team with one conference loss, at 5-1. Sheesh. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech are complete disasters, with both being 1-5 in conference play. North Carolina has been a national disappointment; they’re 3-3 in the ACC. Duke has been bipolar this season, as you don’t know what team you’ll see on a given night; they’re 4-2 in the ACC. Virginia is also 4-2 in conference play and doesn’t look nearly as intimidating as past Tony Bennett-led squads. The ACC is there for the taking for the Miami Hurricanes in 2023. If they play like they did last night as opposed to they way they played in the loss at Georgia Tech last week, they’ll be right there at the end.

GO CANES!