The Canes Escape The Orange, 82-78

Good Monday evening sports fans. I hope everyone enjoyed an entertaining NFL Wild Card Weekend. Tonight’s basketball game is overlapping slightly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Monday Night NFL Playoff matchup. Luckily, Tom Brady doesn’t wake up until the second half of the fourth quarter.

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball squad beat the Syracuse Orange tonight at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, 82-78. Norchad Omier led the Canes with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Harlond Beverly came off the bench to score 16 points on 8-8 FTs. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Miami improves to 15-3, 6-2 ACC. Syracuse drops to 12-7, 5-3 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from the game.

Nijel Pack bounced back

The disappointing guard scored 15 points tonight on 5-9 field goals, all three-point attempts. Overall, he was solid. Pack didn’t take too many shots and only committed 1 turnover. Shooting over 50% from long distance should give him confidence for the big matchup against Duke this weekend. He will need to be locked in defensively against point guard Jeremy Roach and his athletic wing teammates. Pack’s shot should come easy for him and drive his performance for the game.

Harlond was the difference

Miami’s super-sub has been just that recently. Canes fans thought Bensley Joseph would be the biggest factor off the bench this season. While that may still be true, Beverly was the guy against BC and again tonight. His confidence on the floor and at the free-throw line late in the game won it for Miami. I liked his play in the first half as well. He was aggressive on offense, going to the basket instead of settling for jumpers against the frustrating Syracuse zone defense. He definitely plays better at home with the supportive crowd at his back. Whatever. I love his energy lately. The Canes need it as the long ACC season wears on.

That’s it. We’re keeping it short and sweet tonight. Enjoy the football game.

GO CANES!