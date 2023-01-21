Checking in on Miami’s NCAA tournament projections

We’re a little under two months away from Selection Sunday, and now over halfway through the season. As such, it seemed like a good time to check in on where the so-called experts project the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament.

Miami currently sits at 15-3 overall, and 6-2 in the ACC. Were it not for a TERRRRRRRRRIBLE loss at Georgia Tech where they allowed the Jackets to end the game on a 12-0 run, they’d be in first place with Clemson.

So what has that earned them from the pundits?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them as a 5 seed in the Midwest, playing their first game against Oral Roberts and paired with 4 seed Baylor in Orlando. Orlando would be a very nice spot, as that would accommodate a lot of Canes fans to be able to make the trip. Sign me up for that.

Then there’s Jerry Palm, who has Mami as a 6 seed in the Midwest. They’d play their first game against 11 seed Arkansas in Sacramento and are paired with 3 seed Gonzaga. That would be a death sentence of a trip. All the nopes, please.

Our friends over at Blogging the Bracket echo the scenario that Lunardi put forth, with Miami being a 5 seed in the Midwest in Orlando. This time, they’d face 12 seed Southern Miss and are paired with 4 seed Marquette. Again, this would be a very solid draw.

So yeah, Miami’s in the 5-6 seed range right now, which isn’t too bad. Looking at Miami’s schedule, there’s currently one ranked team left on the slate: #19 Clemson. But the are three games remaining with Duke and UNC, with the first being today in Durham. Those teams are having very disappointing seasons, but they’re still Duke/UNC and beating those programs still matters. A win today in Cameron Indoor Arena can only move the needle north for Miami. They will also need to avoid any more Georgia Tech-type losses against FSU and Louisville (and, let’s face it...FSU won’t be easy for this team to beat, especially on the road. They always give UM a fight).

Go Canes!