This Week in Miami Hurricanes Basketball: 1/23 Edition

Good Monday morning sports fans. I hope you had a wonderful weekend of NFL Playoff football and college basketball viewing. The NFL Conference Championship matchups next Sunday are pretty great. Sorry Jags fans, maybe next year.

We’re back for another week of Miami Hurricanes Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The guys beat Syracuse at home on Monday night. They then lost at Duke on Saturday afternoon. The ladies couldn’t extend their five-game winning streak, losing at NC State on Thursday night.

Last week:

I recapped Miami’s 82-78 home win over Syracuse. Maybe Isaiah Wong has been sick for over a week, because he played poorly last Monday night at home as well. Wong shot 1-8 from the field. Watching the game live, I just thought he was having an off night. After the Duke game though, who knows? The Canes will need a healthy Isaiah Wong in their next matchup against a pesky FSU team.

I also recapped Miami’s 68-66 road loss to Duke. I stand by me saying this was a “choke” on the Canes’ part. They missed opportunities in the first half to extend their lead and they had multiple chances to take control of the game in the second half. Sadly, they came away empty on too many offensive possessions.

I mentioned Harlond Beverly’s best performances coming at home this season in my Syracuse game recap. Sure enough, he looked lost at Duke. I was hoping Beverly would be the one spark off Miami’s bench on Saturday, but he was a net-negative when he was on the court. The only positive spin a Miami fan could put on the loss is how close of a game it was despite Isaiah Wong being a non-factor for most of the contest. Duke looks okay. That said, I wouldn’t be scared to see them in the ACC Tournament.

The Lady Canes reverted to their “go down by double-digits, then fight back in the second half” strategy for the NC State game. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work. Miami trailed by 16 points at halftime. They played much better in the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack by 6 points. The slow start killed them though. I need to start live-betting Miami games. I’ll know exactly how the game will go after the first quarter. Lola Pendande led Miami with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Haley Cavinder chipped in 15 points. Saniya Rivers came off the bench to lead NC State with 14 points and 6 steals.

This week:

The guys play twice this week. They first travel to Tallahassee, FL to take on Florida State on Tuesday, 1/24 at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Seminoles are having a down year at 7-13, yet they are 5-4 in ACC play and always play the Canes tough. Miami then travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday, 1/28 at 4:00 PM EST. This game will also be televised on ESPNU. Pitt is coming off a home loss to FSU and have lost three of their last five games overall. The Canes could really use a 2-0 week.

The ladies play twice this week. They first host Boston College on Thursday, 1/26 at 6:00 PM EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. BC is on a four-game losing streak. Miami then travels to Winston-Salem, NC to take on Wake Forest on Sunday, 1/29 at 2:00 PM EST. Television coverage has not yet been announced. The Demon Deacons are struggling lately, losing five of their last six games. They Lady Canes should be on a two-game winning streak come Sunday evening.

GO CANES!