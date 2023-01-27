Miami Hurricanes 2022 position recap: Running Back

What a wild and unfortunate season 2022 was for the Running Back room at the University of Miami.

All 5 of the scholarship backs for the Hurricanes suffered injury at some point during the year, and two of them were lost for the season as true Freshman TreVonte’ Citizen and third-year freshman Donald Chaney Jr. were lost to lower body injuries.

Speaking on Don Chaney, coach Cristobal said “He suffered an injury. There’s no update on it. Hopefully, he’ll be better soon.” But he wasn't, and he missed the bulk of the season for the second year in a row.

Citizen was injured during Miami’s first scrimmage and Coach Cristobal said that the Louisiana native would be out “for a significant amount of time”. That later turned out to be the entire 2022 season. The expectation now is that he will also miss the 2023 Spring practice as well. No bueno.

That left 3 scholarship backs and a bevy of walk-ons to manage the bulk of the schedule. I’ll simply rattle off stats for these guys as you should be well aware of who did what for the Canes in 2022.

I separated the backs by Scholarship vs Walk On, and then I ranked them by the impact I felt they had for the year:

Scholarship

Henry Parrish, Jr. - 5-10 190 lbs. Third-Year Sophomore Goulds, Fla.

Games Played 10

10 ATT 130

130 GAIN 635

635 LOSS 19

19 NET 616

616 AVG 4.7

4.7 TD 4

4 LONG 24

24 AVG/G 61.6

Jaylan Knighton - 5-10 190 lbs. Third-Year Sophomore Lauderhill, Fla. - TRANSFERRED OUT

Games Played 10

10 ATT 78

78 GAIN 435

435 LOSS 12

12 NET 423

423 AVG 5.4

5.4 TD 1

1 LONG 45

45 AVG/G 42.3

Thaddius Franklin, Jr. - 6-0 240 lbs. Sophomore West Park, Fla. - TRANSFERRED OUT

Games Played 8

8 ATT 50

50 GAIN 213

213 LOSS 4

4 NET 209

209 AVG 4.2

4.2 TD 5

5 LONG 26

26 AVG/G 26.1

Donald Chaney, Jr. - 5-10 208 lbs. Third-Year Redshirt Freshman Homestead, Fla.

Games Played 1

1 ATT 2

2 GAIN 8

8 LOSS 0

0 NET 8

8 AVG 4.0

4.0 TD 0

0 LONG 0

0 AVG/G 8

TreVonte’ Citizen - 6-1 221 lbs. Freshman Lake Charles, La.

DNP

Walk Ons

Lucious Stanley - 6-1 210 lbs. Fort Myers, Fla.

Games Played 6

6 ATT 19

19 GAIN 96

96 LOSS 2

2 NET 94

94 AVG 4.9

4.9 TD 0

0 LONG 14

14 AVG/G 15.7

Terrell Walden II - 5-9 180 lbs. Winter Garden, Fla.

Games Played 2

2 ATT 6

6 GAIN 43

43 LOSS 0

0 NET 43

43 AVG 7.2

7.2 TD 1

1 LONG 15

15 AVG/G 21.5

Devon Perry - 6-1 195 lbs. Redshirt Senior Raleigh, N.C.

Games Played 1

1 ATT 5

5 GAIN 36

36 LOSS 5

5 NET 31

31 AVG 6.2

6.2 TD 1

1 LONG 0

0 AVG/G 31

Mike Peraino - 5-9 192 lbs. Staten Island, N.Y.

DNP

Isaiah Cashwell - 5-8 215 lbs. Fifth-Year Redshirt Junior Mineola,

DNP

Syncere Sampson - 5-9 220 lbs. Freshman Orlando, Fla.

DNP

As you can see below, the room wasn't very effective at churning out production.

The scholarship backs had:

ATT 260

260 GAIN 1291

1291 LOSS 35

35 NET 1256

1256 TD 10

10 AVG/G 138

The Walk-On backs contributed:

ATT 30

30 GAIN 175

175 LOSS 7

7 NET 168

168 TD 2

2 AVG/G 68.2

Disheartening from a program known as Running Back U / NFL U.

Lets hope that 2023 brings health and prosperity for the Running Back room and the new group are able to produce at a level we expect at The U.

What are your thoughts on the production, or the lack thereof? Let us know in the comments below.