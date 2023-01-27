Miami Hurricanes 2022 position recap: Running Back

What a wild and unfortunate season 2022 was for the Running Back room at the University of Miami.
All 5 of the scholarship backs for the Hurricanes suffered injury at some point during the year, and two of them were lost for the season as true Freshman TreVonte’ Citizen and third-year freshman Donald Chaney Jr. were lost to lower body injuries.
Speaking on Don Chaney, coach Cristobal said “He suffered an injury. There’s no update on it. Hopefully, he’ll be better soon.” But he wasn't, and he missed the bulk of the season for the second year in a row.
Citizen was injured during Miami’s first scrimmage and Coach Cristobal said that the Louisiana native would be out “for a significant amount of time”. That later turned out to be the entire 2022 season. The expectation now is that he will also miss the 2023 Spring practice as well. No bueno.
That left 3 scholarship backs and a bevy of walk-ons to manage the bulk of the schedule. I’ll simply rattle off stats for these guys as you should be well aware of who did what for the Canes in 2022.
I separated the backs by Scholarship vs Walk On, and then I ranked them by the impact I felt they had for the year:
Scholarship
Henry Parrish, Jr. - 5-10 190 lbs. Third-Year Sophomore Goulds, Fla.
- Games Played 10
- ATT 130
- GAIN 635
- LOSS 19
- NET 616
- AVG 4.7
- TD 4
- LONG 24
- AVG/G 61.6
Jaylan Knighton - 5-10 190 lbs. Third-Year Sophomore Lauderhill, Fla. - TRANSFERRED OUT
- Games Played 10
- ATT 78
- GAIN 435
- LOSS 12
- NET 423
- AVG 5.4
- TD 1
- LONG 45
- AVG/G 42.3
Thaddius Franklin, Jr. - 6-0 240 lbs. Sophomore West Park, Fla. - TRANSFERRED OUT
- Games Played 8
- ATT 50
- GAIN 213
- LOSS 4
- NET 209
- AVG 4.2
- TD 5
- LONG 26
- AVG/G 26.1
Donald Chaney, Jr. - 5-10 208 lbs. Third-Year Redshirt Freshman Homestead, Fla.
- Games Played 1
- ATT 2
- GAIN 8
- LOSS 0
- NET 8
- AVG 4.0
- TD 0
- LONG 0
- AVG/G 8
TreVonte’ Citizen - 6-1 221 lbs. Freshman Lake Charles, La.
- DNP
Walk Ons
Lucious Stanley - 6-1 210 lbs. Fort Myers, Fla.
- Games Played 6
- ATT 19
- GAIN 96
- LOSS 2
- NET 94
- AVG 4.9
- TD 0
- LONG 14
- AVG/G 15.7
Terrell Walden II - 5-9 180 lbs. Winter Garden, Fla.
- Games Played 2
- ATT 6
- GAIN 43
- LOSS 0
- NET 43
- AVG 7.2
- TD 1
- LONG 15
- AVG/G 21.5
Devon Perry - 6-1 195 lbs. Redshirt Senior Raleigh, N.C.
- Games Played 1
- ATT 5
- GAIN 36
- LOSS 5
- NET 31
- AVG 6.2
- TD 1
- LONG 0
- AVG/G 31
Mike Peraino - 5-9 192 lbs. Staten Island, N.Y.
- DNP
Isaiah Cashwell - 5-8 215 lbs. Fifth-Year Redshirt Junior Mineola,
- DNP
Syncere Sampson - 5-9 220 lbs. Freshman Orlando, Fla.
- DNP
As you can see below, the room wasn't very effective at churning out production.
The scholarship backs had:
- ATT 260
- GAIN 1291
- LOSS 35
- NET 1256
- TD 10
- AVG/G 138
The Walk-On backs contributed:
- ATT 30
- GAIN 175
- LOSS 7
- NET 168
- TD 2
- AVG/G 68.2
Disheartening from a program known as Running Back U / NFL U.
Lets hope that 2023 brings health and prosperity for the Running Back room and the new group are able to produce at a level we expect at The U.
What are your thoughts on the production, or the lack thereof? Let us know in the comments below.
