Miami Hurricanes 2023 Football Schedule announced

The ACC has released the 2023 football schedule for all teams, including the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes will look to start turning things around after struggling to a 5-7 season in 2022. There’s still plenty of talent on the roster, and a LOT of new faces to help things get going in a positive direction. The key, obviously, will be improvement on offense, and curtailing the myriad explosive plays allowed on defense. But that should be easy to do....right?

The full ACC slate is here:

The first month of the schedule has actually been known for quite some time. Based upon the announced dates of several games, we already knew the September slate would be as follows:

vs Miami (OH) on FRIDAY, September 1 (date change from September 2 in today’s announcement)

vs Texas A&M on September 9 (return game of home-and-home series)

vs Bethune-Cookman on THURSDAY September 14 (most recent addition to round out the non-conference schedule)

at Temple September 23

Hosting Texas A&M is, obviously and understandably, the biggest game of the non-conference season. Miami dropped a 17-9 contest in College Station last year, and look to turn that result around in 2023. Other Miami, Bethune-Cookman (sans Ed Reed.....yikes), and Temple should all be sizable victories for Miami. But I, like you, watched Miami play in 2022 so I’m not assuming anything.

The Canes’ full ACC Schedule is here:

Week 5 — BYE WEEK

Week 6 — Georgia Tech at Miami, October 7

Week 7 — Miami at North Carolina, October 14

Week 8 — Clemson at Miami, October 21

Week 9 — Virginia at Miami, October 28

Week 10 — Miami at North Carolina State, November 4

Week 11 — Miami at Florida State, November 11

Week 12 — Louisville at Miami, November 18

Week 13 — Miami at Boston College, FRIDAY, November 24

ACC Championship Game - December 3rd

As for the ACC portion of the schedule, this is the first year of the new era. The ACC is going to a 3 plus 5 model starting in 2023. Each team will play their trio of tentpole/cornerstone opponents annually, and rotate between playing 5 of the remaining 10 teams each year. It’s NOT a firm every-other-year thing with the other 10 teams, but each team will play the other teams twice in every 4 years, one home, and one away.

To recap, Miami’s tentpoles are Florida State (duh), Louisville (huh?), and Boston College (what?). I wrote about this when this structure was announced, but this was basically “Miami and FSU have to play annually and.....whatever’s left Miami will just have to take”.

On top of those tentpoles, the additional ACC opponents are Clemson, Georgia Tech, at North Carolina, at NC State, and Virginia.

Obviously, the headliner here is Clemson coming back to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since the 58-0 beatdown that got Al Golden fired in 2015. North Carolina and NC State would probably be next on the highlight list from that group. And a special nod to Virginia, who always finds ways to play Miami tough.

Miami at Florida State is always a game you circle on the calendar, so go ahead and do that now.

There you have it. The full schedule for the 2023 season.

Discuss away.

Go Canes