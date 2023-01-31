How Miami Has Fared Against Each 2023 Opponent

The Miami Hurricanes football schedule for the 2023 season was released Monday. The opponents were known already, but now we know the exact schedule.

With 12 games slated for the 2023 season, how has Miami faired against each opponent in recent years and all-time?

Miami (Oh) - 9/1

Last Matchup: 1987; Hurricanes won 54-3

History: Miami 3-0

The last time the two Miami programs faced one another was in 1987 when the Hurricanes won 54-3 to move to 7-0. They would go on to lose to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl while the Redhawks finished 5-6.

The Miami from Ohio finished last season 6-7 and are 13-13 over the last two seasons. They played two Power Five teams in 2022, losing to Kentucky and Beating Northwestern.

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes lost 17-9

History: Series tied 2-2

Last season, the Hurricanes played the third game of the season on the road at Texas A&M. Struggles on offense led to the eight-point loss. This time, the game will take place in Miami with the Hurricanes’ offense being under new leadership.

Before last season’s game, Miami had won the two previous games in 2007 and 2008 against the Aggies by a combined score of 75-40.

Texas A&M finished last season with a 5-7 record like the ‘Canes in 2022.

Bethune-Cookman - 9/14

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes won 70-13

History: Miami 6-0

The Hurricanes have played Bethune-Cookman six times since 2011, winning all of those games by at least four touchdowns. Last season, they scored their most points in this series in a 70-13 win, but they won by their biggest margin in the 2019 game, a 63-0 blowout.

@ Temple - 9/23

Last Matchup: 2005; Hurricanes won 34-3

History: Miami 13-1

From 1992 to 2005, Miami played Temple in all but one season. In those 13 games, the Hurricanes won each of them. The closest game was during the 2002 season when Miami won by just 23 points on the road.

The 2005 season was the last time these programs played and it also took place on the road in Philadelphia. The Hurricanes won the game, 34-3.

The Owls finished each of the last two seasons 3-9 and were 1-6 the season before that.

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes won 35-14

History: Miami 14-13

There are very few schools Miami has played more consistently over the last two decades than Georgia Tech. Since joining the ACC in 2004, The Hurricanes have played the Yellow Jackets every season. In that period, Miami won 11 of the 18 games.

They are also on a bit of a hot streak against Georgia Tech, winning the last two games in the series while also taking 10 of the last 13.

Last season, the Hurricanes won the game 35-14 thanks to an amazing performance from Kamron Kinchens.

@ North Carolina - 10/14

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes lost 27-24

History: UNC 13-11

As a divisional opponent, Miami played North Carolina every season since 2004. There aren’t many programs the Hurricanes have struggled against as much as the Tar Heels. They have lost four straight in the series and have only won eight of the 19 games (two UNC wins were vacated).

The last two games against North Carolina were each three-point losses for Miami. The Tar Heels went on to represent the Coastal in the ACC Championship in 2022 and finished with a 9-5 record and 6-2 in the conference.

Clemson - 10/21

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes lost 40-10

History: Clemson 7-6

One of the most obvious opponents the Hurricanes have struggled against is Clemson. Since 2004, they have faced the Tigers eight times and lost all but two of those. Since their last win against Clemson in 2010, the ‘Canes have been outscored by a total of 178-30 in four games.

This will be the first time this game is played in Miami since 2015 after three-straight games on the road (the 2017 game was the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, NC).

Virginia - 10/28

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes won 14-12

History: Miami 12-8

One of the few programs that are almost all recent games, the Hurricanes have played well lately against Virginia. Winning six of the last eight against the Cavaliers, the last five games have all been one-score games.

Last season, Miami won a four-overtime thriller, 14-12 on a Jake Garcia two-point conversion. Virginia finished the season with just three wins in the 10 games they played.

Last Matchup: 2021; Hurricanes won 31-30

History: Miami 11-5

Some of the most exciting games in recent memory for the Hurricanes have come against NC State. And most of those games have ended with a Miami win. Since 2004, they have played the Wolfpack seven times and won five of those games, including the last four dating back to 2012.

The last time the Hurricanes played NC State was in 2021 when Tyler Van Dyke passed for 325 yards, the first of his six-straight games over 300 passing yards. They would win the game 31-30.

Last Matchup: 2022; Hurricanes lost 45-3

History: Miami 35-32

After ending a seven-game winning streak for Florida State with a four-game winning streak of their own, Miami has now dropped the last two against their rivals. The Hurricanes still hold a three-game lead in the all-time series, but go on the road against a Seminoles program on the rise.

Louisville - 11/18

Last Matchup: 2020; Hurricanes won 47-34

History: Miami 11-3

After getting blown out in three-straight games against Louisville from 2006 to 2014, Miami has won the last two games by putting up a combined 99 points. The last time these two played was in 2020 when D’Eriq King led the offense on the road, scoring 47 points and gaining 485 yards.

@ Boston College - 11/24

Last Matchup: 2018; Hurricanes lost 27-14

History: Miami 24-6

Even though they have dominated the all-time series against Boston College, the Hurricanes have struggled of late, losing three of the last four to the Eagles. Many of the games between these two date back to before they were a part of the ACC, with only five games since 2004 and none since 2018.

Ending the season in late November in Boston could be an issue for the South Florida team, much like ending the season in Pittsburgh.