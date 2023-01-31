The Canes Top The Hokies, 92-83

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball squad squared off against the Virginia Tech Hokies tonight at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL. Canes fans knew the game would be close, because the games are always close between these former Big East rivals.

The Canes prevailed, 92-83. Norchad Omier led the way with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Isaiah Wong chipped in 18 points, and Nijel Pack scored 17. Sean Pedulla led the Hokies with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Miami improves to 17-5, 8-4 ACC. Virginia Tech falls to 13-9, 3-8 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from tonight’s game.

Nijel Pack: clutch performer

I couldn’t believe it. To be kind, Pack had not done much the entire night. Then, he decided to go nuts with less than eight minutes to go. Pack scored 17 points in just over five minutes of game time. He made five of six three-pointers. It was crazy. Watching on TV was great; I can only imagine how truly crazy it was to be in the middle of that Watsco Center crowd. With VT not going away on offense, Miami needed all of Pack’s late-game shooting tonight. What a performance.

I’m confused by VT’s bad season

This team looked like an NCAA Tournament team tonight. Full disclosure, tonight was the first time I’ve watched any Virginia Tech basketball. I noticed the seven-game losing streak; seemed odd to me. This team has talent and is annoying to play. Miami has five games until the rematch in Blacksburg. It’ll be interesting to see where the Hokies are at that later point in the season. Not looking forward to that game.

Omier’s block at the end was sick nasty

The best part is that he has done this twice: first vs Syracuse against Joseph Girard III, then tonight against Justyn Mutts. It was the perfect ending for a great game by Omier. Let’s take this momentum on the road to Clemson! They just lost to BC!

Big moooooooooood!!!!



Miami remains UNDEFEATED at home!



PACK THE WATSCO for our next home game against Duke on Monday 2/6 at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/dcdy0VFbiS — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 1, 2023

GO CANES!