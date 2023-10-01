Miami Hurricanes open as big favorites vs Georgia Tech as ACC play starts in Week 6

As the Miami Hurricanes return to action after the bye week, and look to continue the good vibes and strong performance in the non-conference part of the schedule, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 6 ACC conference opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

For their part, Miami is off to a strong 4-0 start, headlined by a win over Texas A&M, and ranked as we head into October. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 2-3 (1-1 ACC) on the year, but their last outing was among the worst we’ve seen from anyone in the FBS this season: a 38-27 HOME LOSS to Bowling Green, in which the Falcons were up by as many as 24 points after getting down by 14 early then going on a 38-0 run through the majority of the game. I mean.....BOWLING GREEN did that to Georgia Tech. Wow. WOW. That’s BAAAAAD for the Yellow Jackets. Bowling Green was 1-3 entering the game and then blew their doors off. Good GOODNESS.

With all of that being said, and everything taken into account, your DraftKings Sportsbook line of the week is:

MIAMI -16.5

Most would agree that the Canes are the better team here, and after last week’s showing from Georgia Tech, that fits. Still, this is an ACC game so we shouldn’t get too comfortable. But, if Miami handles their business, this game shouldn’t be close.

See you all at HRS on Saturday night for all the action live an in person!

Go Canes

