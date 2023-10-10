Week 6 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

Week 6 was a DOOZY, so its time to look back on what went on with the Florida teams. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.
No sugar coating, so lets dive in!
FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)
1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game 10/14 vs Syracuse 12:00pm ABC
Ranking: Associated Press - 4th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 4th
Florida State looked sluggish coming off of a BYE week last week. but they ran the ball well in this game for 282 yards and secured a W. The Noles are 5-0 for the first time since 2015. With Texas losing to OU, FSU moved up spot in the polls to 4th.
5-0 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8nhZwmyt50— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 8, 2023
2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game 10/14 @ (12) North Carolina 7:30pm ABC
Ranking: Associated Press - 25th, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (26th)
Miami should have stayed on their BYE. They would have sustained less damage than the loss to GT brought. Damn that was an ugly way to lose. Miami had to quickly shake off the stench of that loss to turn their sights to Chapel Hill. Miami has to play another primetime game against an undefeated conference foe in UNC. Will the Canes bounce back, or get bounced? Tune in Saturday to find out.
Final. pic.twitter.com/3wTbWqgt06— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 8, 2023
3: Florida Gators - Next Game - 10/14 @ South Carolina 3:30 PM SECN
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (1) Votes
The Gators rebounded from their Kentucky debacle, and handled Vanderbilt 38-14 in the Swamp. Before we get ahead of our selves here, the Commodores (2-5, 0-3) have lost five in a row, including three consecutive league games by at least 17 points per game. Good win by the Gators to avenge the stinging loss to Andy last season, but a subpar opponent none-the-less.
Homecoming Victory. pic.twitter.com/j0GVadGQjj— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 9, 2023
4: UCF Knights - Next Game - BYE 10/14
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
The Knights are still hung over from blowing a 35-7 lead against Baylor last week. UCF gave up 60 unanswered points over two games: 29 straight to lose 36-35 to Baylor and 31 straight to start this game. The Social Media team didn’t even bother with a graphic after that loss... I guess this image means they were blinded... lol.
October 7, 2023
5: Florida International - Next Game - vs UTEP - 10/11 7:30 PM ESPN2
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (2) Votes
FIU got knocked off by New Mexico State 34-17 to drop to .500 on the season. Nothing special to report here. This was the second of 4 consecutive nationally televised Wednesday night games for FIU. Weird schedule, but we have football on Wednesday nights for awhile :)
Final from Las Cruces, 34-17 NM State.— ViceU Football (@FIUFootball) October 5, 2023
6. South Florida - Next Game - 10/14 vs FAU - 3:30 PM - ESPN2
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
USF gave up 608 yards to UAB in a blowout loss. Now they play the worst team in the state in FAU. All signs point to a USF victory, so FAU will probably win.
Final. pic.twitter.com/70YlfAcheM— USF Football (@USFFootball) October 8, 2023
7. Florida Atlantic - Next Game 10/14 @ USF - 3:30 PM - ESPN2
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
FAU opened AAC play with a 20-17 win against Tulsa. Now they face face USF.
Florida Atlantic with the win at home!#AmericanFB x @FAUFootball pic.twitter.com/CCZKLoiu3a— The American (@American_Conf) October 8, 2023
AP Top 25
Florida State – 4th
Miami – 25th
Florida – Unranked
UCF – Unranked
Florida International – Unranked
South Florida – Unranked
Florida Atlantic – Unranked
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Florida State – 4th
Miami – 26th
Florida – Unranked
UCF – Unranked
Florida International – Unranked
South Florida – Unranked
Florida Atlantic – Unranked
With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.
Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.
Loading comments...