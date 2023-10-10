Donald Chaney Jr. Didn’t Fumble

This is not a justification for the unforgettably moronic decision by Coach Dawson and Coach Cristobal to run the football rather than to take a knee (on all three downs, not just the fateful third down). There is no justification for what happened Saturday night, and Cristobal is rightly admitting as much during his post-game media rounds.

But that said...Don Chaney was down.

Kudos to Samuel Lewis, a veteran sports photographer, for capturing these crystal clear shots of Chaney’s elbow hitting the turf while Chaney’s right hand is in clear possession of the football. Although the arm of Georgia Tech’s Paul Moala (No. 13) blocks some of the view, these high definition images clearly show Chaney’s black gloves firmly clutched around the football. The top picture is particularly convincing as Chaney’s thumb and index finger are visible, and the ball isn’t in motion between the first and second photos since his thumb is in the same spot on the ball and the laces are in the same position relative to Chaney’s arm. Without a shred of doubt, he’s down.

Now, look back at the play. Go ahead, it’ll only take 30 painful seconds.

The umpire is about to rule Chaney down - he has his hand up and is ready on the whistle - but then notices that the ball came out as Chaney came down. He instinctively turns towards the line judge who, with an air of overconfidence not seen since horse breeders dismissed Henry Ford’s Model T, declared that Chaney had fumbled the ball and Georgia Tech had recovered. Once that call is made, it takes irrefutable video evidence to reverse the call - evidence that ESPN’s cameras couldn’t provide in the opinion of referee Jeff Heaser, a highly respected official who was the referee for last year’s national championship match between Georgia and TCU. The announcers thought Chaney was down, but the replay wasn’t clear enough to overrule the on-field call.

How the line judge makes that call is unfathomable. The ball, secured in Chaney’s right hand, is not visible to the line judge when Chaney’s left elbow hits the ground. The umpire had the best angle, looked ready to call the ball carrier down, but the Tomahawk chop resembling erected arm from the line judge ruled the day.

The line judge made the second worst call of that play. The worst was the playcall from Miami's sideline. Both were awful.