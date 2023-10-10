So.. Where Does Miami Go From Here?

Well, that was awful. It’s a good thing I’m 40 with a kid and a life. If I was in my mid-20s or early 30s for that game, the entire month of October would’ve been ruined for me. But now, there’s no yelling or throwing of remotes. I just sat on my couch shaking my head continuously while I finished writing the Game Recap and Three Stars articles. Then, I went to bed. It was a long day of entertaining college football games capped off by the second-worst Miami Hurricanes loss I’ve seen in my lifetime (the 2003 Fiesta Bowl will always be first for me).

The next morning, I received some text messages from friends asking what the hell happened and how mad I was. It was depressing. They also asked if I was planning to write anything more substantial about it. I had to collect my thoughts and think of an angle. My five hour drive to Orlando and back today gave me plenty of time to ponder. Yeah, I still go to my childhood dentist in Orlando, despite living just south of Georgia. That’s normal, right?

Anyway, my main thought is this: how can Canes fans take Coach Cristobal and his program seriously after the Georgia Tech game? I say Canes fans because I’m pretty sure a ton of other people and entities have already moved on from Cristobal as a serious, top-flight college football coach. I haven’t watched Matt Barrie’s recap show with Paul Finebaum yet; I can only imagine what those two said. I haven’t reached the part of today’s Ryen Russillo podcast to hear his thoughts. I’m pretty sure I can guess what they all have to say. It was completely inexcusable, could put Miami’s 2023 season into a tailspin, and destroys the program’s overall momentum.

As Miami fans were made aware after the collapse of all collapses, Coach Cristobal made a similar mistake back in 2018 when he was coaching Oregon. I was stupefied when I saw the below tweet.

I completely forgot Mario Cristobal had almost the EXACT same thing happen to him in the 2018 Oregon-Stanford game, ran the ball instead of kneeling and fumbled. pic.twitter.com/uOX0KzRn5Z — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 8, 2023

It wasn’t the exact same situation, as Oregon couldn’t take a knee and win the game. But, it was close enough! How can a big-time college football coach not learn from this and make sure it NEVER happens again? It’s baffling to me. I had my doubts about Cristobal’s on-field coaching abilities after he was hired by his alma mater. After watching him coach 17 games, those doubts still remain. Cristobal is an incredible recruiter, maybe one of the best in the country. Sadly, his in-game coaching skills are nowhere near his ability to convince young men to come play for him. That’s..a problem. It’s a problem that will prevent Miami from competing with the best college football programs in the country.

I love writing for stateoftheu.com. It’s a great outlet for me and I am thankful for the opportunity I was given to be a part of their writing team. However, if I wasn’t contributing to the site, there’s no way I would be following this team for the rest of this year. That loss was soul crushing. The same goes for the disaster that was last season. I would’ve bailed after the Middle Tennessee debacle. Watching that blowout loss, plus the ones to Duke, FSU, Clemson, and Pitt was as close to torture as I ever want to get.

This might mean I’m a frontrunner or bandwagon fan. I don’t care. Canes fans know the deal. If the team stinks, the stadium is empty. I’m sorry, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Be good, and fans will come. Be bad, and Floridians, both native and non-native, will find something else to do. Canes coaches and players have always known this as well. I go back to the 2017 game against Notre Dame, where Kirk Herbstreit said the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium was the loudest he had heard all season. Canes fans get really loud. We get rowdy. We love our team. That said, Saturday night was an enormous step back for a program trying to regain relevancy and compete for a 2023 ACC Championship. The season feels lost. The matchup against UNC next week means much less. Cristobal’s players have to be dejected. I don’t know how they bounce back from what happened, mostly because it a loss that was solely on the coach’s shoulders. I feel awful for them.

It’s hard to imagine the mood in South Florida right now. I live in Fernandina Beach, which is about as far away from Miami as you can get in Florida without going into the panhandle. Now that I think about it, there are a bunch of Georgia fans up here. Maybe I can jump on that bandwagon. At least I’ll know my team won’t lose to Georgia Tech.