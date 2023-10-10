ACC Power Rankings: Week 7

If you change one or two plays, the Miami Hurricanes football team is sitting comfortably in the top three or four of these power rankings. But bad choices, bad execution, and bad calls from referees completely change how we view this team.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has three remaining undefeated teams after Miami dropped an infuriating game to Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are one of two teams with a single loss though. Their record says one thing while how everyone feels is a completely different thing.

1. Florida State Seminoles (5-0)

Week Six Result: Win over Virginia Tech, 39-17

Once again, Florida State handles business and beats up on a team they are much better than. Their toughest games remaining on the schedule are Duke and Miami, both played at home. Unless they sleepwalk through a game, the Seminoles are on their way to an undefeated regular season.

Week Six Result: Win over Syracuse, 40-7

North Carolina is starting to hit their stride right as they get set to host Miami. They absolutely dominated a Syracuse team that was undefeated two weeks ago. They do have to face the Hurricanes the week following an embarrassing loss, though, which could have the team more focused than ever or on the verge of falling apart.

Week Six Result: Win over Notre Dame, 33-20

Jawhar Jordan and the Louisville Cardinals went on a 26-3 run in the second half to hand Notre Dame their second loss of the season. They have to go on the road to play Pittsburgh this weekend, but then get a bye week before playing Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech all at home.

4. Duke Blue Devils (4-1)

Week Six Result: Bye Week

After losing to Notre Dame last week, Duke is in a tough position with quarterback Riley Leonard uncertain for their matchup against NC State. They also play Florida State, Louisville, and North Carolina in three of their next four games after that.

Week Six Result: Win over Wake Forest, 17-12

After losing two of their first four games, Clemson has now won their last two games. It hasn’t been in dominating fashion, but wins are wins. They get a bye week before traveling to Coral Gables to play the Hurricanes.

6. NC State Wolfpack (4-2)

Week Six Result: Win over Marshall, 48-41

A 20-3 stretch in the second half for NC State gave the Wolfpack a bounce-back win against Marshall. They handed the Thundering Herd their first loss of the season thanks to MJ Morris throwing four touchdown passes. They go on the road to play Duke before getting their bye week.

Week Six Result: Loss to Clemson, 17-12

After starting the season with three wins, Wake Forest has lost two consecutive games. They have two games against some of the bottom teams in the Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh conferences. They follow that up with games against Duke and Florida State.

Week Six Result: Loss to North Carolina, 40-7

For the second consecutive year, Syracuse jumped out to a good record just to go on a losing streak. Last season, it was a six-game winning streak turned into a six-game losing streak. This season isn’t as extreme yet, but winning four just to lose two is still tough. Especially since they lost those by a combined 50 points.

9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Week Six Result: Win over Miami, 23-20

It genuinely pains me to think about the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But they just capitalized on so many mistakes and I can’t fault them for that. Good for them, they got back to .500 after a huge letdown against Bowling Green. And now they get Boston College, a team that is not nearly as good as Miami.

Week Six Result: Win over Army, 27-24

Speaking of that team that isn’t as good as Miami. After an insanely up-and-down first six games, the Eagles are in a position to make a bowl game. With Georgia Tech, UConn, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Miami as their remaining opponents, not one of those is an impossible win.

Week Six Result: Loss to Georgia Tech, 23-20

And here we are. I put this article off for as long as possible because actually sitting down and thinking about this team made me want to vomit. I was yelling at my TV to kneel the ball with two minutes left and was genuinely in shock when everything happened after that. And I’m still in shock.

But I am also in disgust and actually considered putting them in the last spot in these power rankings because is there a team anyone could actually feel worse about after this game? In a world where almost no one can agree on anything, the entire sporting world laughed at the Hurricanes together and agreed that was an idiotic coaching decision. Please give us a pallet cleanse in Chapel Hill.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4)

Week Six Result: Loss to Florida State, 39-17

To be below Miami this week, you really have to be in a rough place. That is the case for these next three teams. Virginia Tech actually played Florida State much closer than I expected. But they also still lost by three scores. With losses to Purdue, Rutgers, and Marshall, it has been a pretty rough season so far for the Hokies.

13. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4)

Week Six Result: Bye Week

After a four-game losing streak, Pittsburgh was on a bye week. They now have to go face a hot Louisville team. Having an extra week off while the Cardinals had to take on Notre Dame could help set up a huge upset. But the way the Panthers have started this season shouldn’t have upset on many minds.

14. Virginia Cavaliers (1-5)

Week Six Result: Win over William & Mary

After losing the first five games of the season, Virginia finally picked up the first win of the season. But it didn’t come easy. A few minutes into the second quarter, the Cavaliers were down by 10 points to William & Mary. But they scored the final 24 points of the game to seal the victory.

But this may be the last of the season. In their final games, four of those teams are currently ranked. Three of those games are on the road. They do close the season with a home game against Virginia Tech, easily their best chance for a second win.