How to watch Miami at North Carolina in Week 7

Week 7 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to bounce back from an all-time blunder that cost them last week’s game.

I’m not going over it in detail, y’all know what happened, but Miami lost to Georgia Tech last week. Click the multiple pieces on this here website if you want to go back down that rabbit hole, or were on a mountain trek excursion and missed that nonsense. Anyways, the season continues with a road trip to Chapel Hill to face off against the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 87:30pm Eastern

TV: ABC

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Carolina -3; As of 10:30am Thursday: Carolina -3.5, O/U 57.5

Carolina has a firm hold in this series at present, having won the last 4 matchups, and 6 of the last 8 overall. Not great if you’re a Canes fan. But, every game has to be played, and this is an opportunity for Miami to right the ship (that shouldn’t have to be righted because they shouldn’t have lost that game last week BUT I DIGRESS).

The standard bump for a home team in an evenly matched game is 3pts. So, basically, Vegas is saying this is a toss up, but leaning Carolina because they’re at home. And, looking at the history of this matchup, that tracks. Carolina has won 3 of the last 4 games by exactly 3 points. The other game.....they won by substantially more than 3 points.

The game of the week is always the game to focus on, but following the debacle last week, and with a very tough opponent who’s had a clear and distinct run of success in this matchup, this is among the biggest games of the year for the Hurricanes.

How will they respond? Tune in on Saturday night and see.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.