Week 7 college football lines and picks

Welp.

Time for another week of picks, I suppose. I’m still dragging a$$ over Saturday’s kick to the groin courtesy of Mario Cristobal and/or Shannon Dawson (it’s ultimately on Mario, but if Dawson had blame, I’m adding him in here, too).

I’m not over it, and don’t tell me to get over it. Thanks.

Anywho, it was a very solid week of picks last week, as I went 7-3 to turn in my second-straight winning week and raise my season mark to 35-31-1. Moving in the right direction at last.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Miami at UNC (-3.5)

I’ve read a lot about Miami players saying the right thing this week after Saturday’s debacle. Read other comments about Miami coming out hot and looking to make a statement in Chapel Hill. That’s nice to see. That being said, Miami still has to go and actually play well against a very good UNC team in Miami’s personal house of horrors. Throw in a head coach I don’t trust right now, and I’ll take Drake Maye and the Heels to win and cover here. Go prove me wrong, Canes.

GEORGIA (-31.5) at Vanderbilt

Honestly, how this line isn’t legitimately AT LEAST 40 points is beyond me. This spread will be covered by the half, and Georgia’s backups will keep it safe. This line is the lock of the week.

Texas A&M at TENNESSEE (-3)

The Neyland Stadium edge will be enough to lift the Vols to a close, hard-fought win where the Vols just cover.

Oregon at Washington; OVER 67.5

I don’t know who wins, but with two legit Heisman hopefuls in Bo Nix and Michael Penix, Jr. facing off, how is this total only 67.5? This one flies over.

Florida at SOUTH CAROLINA (-2.5)

The Gamecocks find a way to get it done at home. The Gators are just struggling too much on offense for my liking.

USC (+2.5) at Notre Dame

Neither team is playing particularly well right now, but the Irish are coming off their CFP-ending second loss of the season and the best player on either team is Caleb Williams. I’ll bank on that with 2.5 points to play with, too.

Kansas at OKLAHOMA STATE (+3)

Cowpokes woke up with a convincing win over Kansas State last Friday night. The game is in Stillwater, so I think they surprise another Kansas school at home on Saturday.

IOWA (+10) at Wisconsin

This just feels like a low-scoring slopfest. I’m scared to put an under on just 34.5 points, but I think these two teams are sloppy and ugly enough to stay within 10 points of each other. A truly terrible football game, regardless.

Missouri at KENTUCKY (-2)

The Wildcats’ strong ground game and solid defense (when they don’t play Georgia) are the deciding factors in this one.

SMU at East Carolina; OVER 49.5

I will take a Rhett Lashlee-led team to be in a 50+ point game more often than not, especially against a team like East Carolina.

