ACC Rooting Guide: Week 7

We have four in-conference games this week! Finally. Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Virginia all have their bye weeks. BC and Clemson could use the break, Georgia Tech will be riding high from their miracle victory in Miami, and Virginia will be celebrating knowing they won’t have a winless 2023. I’d be willing to bet all four teams look better than the Canes did after their time off. Let’s get to the non-Miami Hurricanes ACC games and do some rooting!

Matchup of the Week

Syracuse @ #4 Florida State - 10/14 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ABC

With a small slate of games, this matchup defaults to being the most important of the week. The Orange have lost two in a row to Clemson and UNC after starting the season 4-0. Not surprising. FSU let Virginia Tech hang around for a bit last Saturday, but ended up pulling away and won by 22 points. If this game was in the Carrier Dome, I think Syracuse could make it interesting for a half, maybe even three quarters. At Doak Campbell Stadium? I think the Noles crush and keep their undefeated season going. You never know though, right? Let’s go Syracuse.

Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech - 10/14 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

What a snoozer of a matchup this is. The Demon Deacons stayed within striking distance of Clemson, falling 17-12. The real story there is Clemson only scoring 17 points against a not-nearly-as-good-as-last-year Wake Forest team. The Tigers are struggling. Oh, and Wake just isn’t that good. Meanwhile, last Saturday, the Hokies returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to cut FSU’s lead to 22-17. And, then they didn’t score again. I haven’t watched one second of Virginia Tech football this season. Don’t think I’m missing much. At least when Miami loses, it’s in spectacular fashion. Too soon? Let’s go Wake Forest.

#14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh - 10/14 at 6:30 PM EST, TV - CW Network

The Cardinals did the college football world a favor by beating Notre Dame last week. They were rewarded by moving 11 spots in the rankings. Good for them. I hardly watched any of the game past the first half of the first quarter due to having to watch the Canes fall apart. Pitt is coming off their bye week. In past seasons, I could see them making the game ugly and pulling off the upset. This year, not so much. I mean, Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi just moved his starting quarterback to tight end. Sounds super stable to me. Let’s go Louisville.

NC State @ #17 Duke - 10/14 at 8:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

The Wolfpack outscored a good Marshall team last Saturday, 48-41. With games against Clemson and Miami after their bye week, we’ll soon know how good this year’s NC State team really is. The Blue Devils are coming off their bye week after the brutal home loss they suffered to Notre Dame. Duke still has plenty to play for though, as they visit FSU and Louisville the next two Saturdays. Only for the sake of having more matchups between two ranked ACC teams, I’ll go with the Devils, er Blue Devils. Let’s go Duke.