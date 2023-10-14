Miami at UNC: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill tonight, 41-31. Thank goodness for YouTube TV’s multiview. I was able to distract myself by watching USC vs Notre Dame and Louisville vs Pittsburgh while the Canes kept self-sabotaging. Miami is 0-2 in conference play and has lost five straight games to UNC. Awesome.

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Jacolby George

Miami’s third receiver is showing his skills this season. He set his career-high in receiving yards by halftime, finishing with 6 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. George has speed, good hands, and can track the ball extremely well. After yet another disappointing loss, it was good to see at least one guy shine on Miami’s offense.

Tyler Van Dyke to Jacolby George for a TOUCHDOWN‼️ #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/Kp3QhqD40J — QSportsMedia (@QSportsMedia2) October 15, 2023

2. Rueben Bain Jr.

I love watching this dude play defense. Bain is a force whether he is playing the run or pressuring the quarterback. He had a great strip-sack on Drake Maye deep in UNC’s territory, but of course Miami couldn’t come up with the ball. Nonetheless, Bain played hard the entire game, drawing multiple holding penalties. The guy is well on his way to being named a Freshman All-American at the end of the year.

3. Me

I feel myself getting sick for the second time in three weeks. It sucks. I love my eight month-old son more than anything, but he is murdering my immune system. I was one of those people that never got sick. I would go several years in between catching the cold/flu. Not anymore apparently. Played hurt tonight. My bed was calling my name hours ago. But hey, I’m thrilled I stayed up to watch the Canes completely fall apart in the second half. Now it’s time for bed.

Honorable mention:

None. Just another ACC loss for Miami.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!